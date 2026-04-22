Swimming With the Sharks | Macklin Celebrini

From elite athletes to active residents, Kaiser Permanente supports the Bay Area’s total health. In this multi-episode series, Sports Illustrated partners with Kaiser Permanente to spotlight the stories of professional athletes — and the importance of having a trusted team beside you

In Episode 2, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini shares what it takes to compete at the top level — from preparation and mindset to recovery — and how the Kaiser Permanente care team keeps him supported through the demands of a long season.

For more, check out Macklin’s first-person essay on The Players’ Tribune , where he pens a letter to the San Jose community.

And Watch Episode 1 featuring Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.