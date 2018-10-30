Whether you like to head out and face the crowds on Black Friday or you prefer to stay on your couch and click through your favorite sites on Cyber Monday, one thing's for certain: the deals are abundant, and most start early and continue throughout the holiday weekend. Black Friday—November 23 this year—will mark the start of the holiday shopping season and we'll be keeping track of all of the best deals for the ultimate sports fan, from TVs to tech gifts, workout gear, sneakers and more.

Give the gift of Red Sox World Series championship gear this holiday season.

Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy top the list of retailers that typically have the best, wide-ranging selection of deals, and a lot of sales are already taking shape. Many retailers have announced their holiday shipping policies and offerings as well: Walmart will provide free two-day shipping when you spend at least $35 while Target will give all customers free two-day shipping on all orders from November 1st with no minimum purchase—both with no membership required. Best Buy is offering free shipping on all orders during the holiday season.

Bookmark this page as we’ll continue to update it in the weeks and days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In the coming weeks, we'll also have a variety of holiday gift guides to help you choose the perfect present for your loved. Happy shopping!