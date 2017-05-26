Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

In two weeks, runners around the world can log their mileage on an app to stand in solidarity against ocean pollution.

During World Oceans Day week from June 5-11, adidas and social activist group Parley for the Oceans will join forces to launch a worldwide “digital run,” among other audio and video initiatives and an in-person run, to raise awareness about the rising levels of plastic in oceans.

Digital runners will log their mileage through the fitness tracking app Runtastic and will be able to listen to a dedicated playlist to learn more about the ocean’s ecosystem, which has been affected by oils spills, plastic pollution and rising temperatures that have bleached coral reefs.

On World Oceans Day, June 8, adidas and Parley will host an in-person 5K at night in New York City, where they plan to illuminate the city streets with blue lights to reflect undersea tones.

This isn’t the first time these two organizations have teamed up for a social cause. In April 2015, Adidas and Parley introduced a prototype of a shoe with a top made entirely of yards and filaments reclaimed and recycled from ocean waste and illegal deep-sea gillnets.

This February, they launched a swimwear line of recycled plastic. And in April, Adidas introduced three more sneakers that were made with parts of recycled plastic from the ocean.

“We have already taken the first steps to reduce and ultimately eliminate virgin and single use plastic from our products,” Eric Liedtke, the adidas executive board member responsible for global brands, said in a statement. “We have shown that it is possible, and that people care – but now we must accelerate and scale.”

Adidas said the digital run represents plans to expand this initiative beyond just its products.

“At the heart of our brand is the belief that through sport, we have the power to change lives,” Liedtke said. “With the Run for the Oceans, we’re using this power of sport to inspire action.”