Disney to Launch Its Own ESPN Streaming Service

Disney will launch its own ESPN streaming service beginning in 2019, the media company announced on its most recent earnings call.

It appears the proprietary streaming service will allow to consumers to pay for ESPN's content without buying a larger cable or satellite package. Currently, the lone way to access ESPN's content online is through its Watch ESPN platform, which requires a TV provider login.

The platform will reportedly include about 10,000 sports events per year including content from the MLB, NHL, MLS, college sports and tennis' majors. There is no word as to whether the service will include NBA or NFL content.

ESPN has a $1.9 billion contract with the NFL that runs through 2021. As part of the deal, ESPN broadcasts Monday Night Football, one playoff game and has access to wide-ranging video content including game highlights.

In 2014, ESPN extended its deal with the NBA, which now runs through the 2024-25 season. ESPN broadcasts NBA games throughout the season and, combined with fellow Disney subsidiary ABC, broadcasts up to 44 playoff games. ABC remains the lone broadcaster of the NBA Finals.

Disney announced that it had acquired a controlling share in BAM Tech for $1.58 billion, and BAMTech's technology will power the service. BAMTech was spun off from MLB Advanced Media in 2015, and Disney bought a 33% share in 2016.

Disney also announced on the call that it will pull its movies from Netflix and launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019.