ESPN has selected Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick for its Monday Night Football booth in 2020, according to James Andrew Miller.

The trio's first appearance is slated for the second leg of ESPN's doubleheader on Sept. 14. Levy, Griese and Riddick will broadcast the Broncos matchup with the Titans, while Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call Giants vs. Steelers, per Miller.

ESPN decided to remove Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland from the Monday Night Football broadcast in May. Jason Witten was with the duo in their first year on Monday Night Football in 2018, but Witten returned to the Cowboys prior to the 2019 season.

Peyton Manning and Tony Romo were both reportedly pursued by ESPN as the network searched for a new MNF broadcast. Manning turned down the position, while Romo signed a record deal with CBS.

The Giants and Steelers will kick off the 51st year of Monday Night Football on Sept. 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Denver is slated to host Tennessee at 10:10 ET.