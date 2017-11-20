Steve Young Bit Off a Fish’s Head Live on ESPN

Randy Moss and Charles Woodson’s reactions were priceless. 

By Dan Gartland
November 20, 2017

The oldest trick in the book for national TV coverage of sporting events in Seattle is the shot of guys tossing fish at the Pike Place Market. ESPN had some raw fish on Monday Night Countdown tonight, but not like that. 

With a couple of cast members from Deadliest Catch on set, the ESPN crew decided for some reason to sink their teeth into the Pacific Northwest culture. 

[tweet:https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/932766872113643520]

You may have noticed Charles Woodson holding his phone in the clip above. He captured a fantastic alternate angle of Young’s chomp, and also got some amazing reaction shots of himself and Randy Moss. 

#randyandcharlesshow #deadliestcatch @espnnfl @charleswoodsonwines #ascotmondays @randygmoss

A post shared by Charles Woodson (@charleswoodson) on

I presume the crew will draw straws to see who has to sit next to Young and his stinky breath for the halftime show.

