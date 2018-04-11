Sports streaming service fuboTV has announced the addition of Sports Illustrated TV (SI TV) to its growing lineup, marking the official launch of SI TV's 24/7 coverage.

“The opportunity to expand our distribution for the first time to linear TV with premier provider fuboTV is an incredible moment for our network,” said Josh Oshinsky, head of programming for SI TV. “Now even more TV-watching sports lovers will have access to content that has Sports Illustrated’s unparalleled storytelling, perspective and access. From original documentaries to studio shows to beloved sports-related acquired movies and shows, fuboTV’s subscribers can rely on SI TV for the most compelling sports stories, interviews, analysis and entertainment.”

FuboTV's lineup includes more than 30,000 sporting events for $44.99 per month ($19.99 for the first month). SI TV will be included in the "Sports Plus" package, which features more than 15 channels—including NFL Red Zone, Pac-12 Network and GolTV—and costs an additional $8.99. You can sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Since launching the OTT service in November 2017, SI TV has doubled its programming to include weekly studio shows such as "Crossover TV," "Planet Fútbol" and "The Line."

SI TV also provides users with a library of acquired movies, documentaries and TV shows including Bull Durham and Eight Men Out as well as long-form documentary series and specials such as SI's original We Town.

“Sports Illustrated is one of the biggest brands in sports media and an ideal addition to our sports-first live streaming lineup,” said fuboTV Head of Content Strategy & Acquisition Ben Grad. “We are thrilled to be the first to partner with SI TV as its first linear network and continue to super-serve sports fans 24/7.”

SI TV is also available on Amazon Channels, where it launched in 2017, for just $4.99 per month. Sign up now for a free trial.