Fox Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson is speaking for the first time about nude photos that were leaked of her, saying she is still trying to take back her privacy.

In January, photos of the 36-year-old Thompson were leaked online atfer being stolen from her iCloud.

She said the first person she called after finding out about the leaked pictures was Fox colleague Erin Andrews, who herself had been violated when a person filmed her through a hotel room peephole in 2008.

Those videos went online the next year. The man responsible for those videos was arrested and sentenced to two years and 6 months in prison for interstate stalking.

Thompson said she has been open with her life and didn't expect something like this to happen to her.

"When it comes to your physical being and intimate photos between you and your boyfriend and things that you sent to someone when you were in a long-distance relationship and in love, it is your private property,” Thompson told The Athletic's Richard Deitsch. “So it felt — the obvious — like such an invasion. But then the depths I am still taking to get back that privacy are unbelievable. The way I equate is someone came into my home, robbed my home of all its possessions, put it out in the cul-de-sac right in front of me, and I had to buy all of it right back to put back in my house."

Thompson said she is in the process of trying to find out who stole and leaked the photos.

“I was in a really bad place for a while after that because I started questioning me,” Thompson said. “I am so open with a lot of things in my life and this was so private and it was really tough."