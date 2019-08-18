Jack Whitaker, Hall of Fame Sports Broadcaster, Dies at 95

Screenshot via @CBSSports

 Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, has died.

By Associated Press
August 18, 2019

NEW YOR — Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday morning, CBS reported.

The network said Whitaker died of natural causes in his sleep in Devon, Pennsylvania. He was 95.

Whitaker, a Philadelphia native who was wounded on Omaha Beach three days after the D-Day Invasion, began his broadcast career at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and spent 22 years for CBS Sports. He worked for ABC from 1982 in the news and sports divisions, and was part of the network’s Olympics coverage in 1984 and 1988.

"I grew up watching him deliver contemplative and contextual prose with his famous short essays, bringing class and dignity to his industry," Jim Nantz, the lead CBS Sports announcer, said in a statement. "I spoke to him this week after hospice came to his home, and his mind was still brilliantly sharp right to the end."

Whitaker had been the only living play-by-play announcer from the first 21 Super Bowls.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said Whitaker’s writing, presence on air and humanity were unmatched.

"His unique perspective on sports ranging from horse racing to golf to NFL football was extraordinary," McManus said.

