One of the inefficiencies of sports betting markets: fans make wagers based on emotion, not reasons. Want to win a bet? Pick against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Because the ‘Boys have the largest army of besotted fans, and the betting lines are distorted accordingly.

With Karolina Pliskova eliminated from the draw yesterday, Johanna Konta, the top British player, emerged as the favorite in the women’s draw. This seemed to be a classic case of emotions overwhelming data, British fans siding irrationally with the local favorite. Coming into the event Konta had won a grand total of one match here. In her previous match she nearly lost to Donna Vekic before prevailing 10-8 in the third set. Yet on Friday, Konta looked like, well, a favorite, looking comfortable on the grass and in front of the home crowd, beating Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. The sixth seed faces Caroline Garcia on Monday.

Last year, Croatia teenager Ana Konjuh held match points over Aga Radwanska, only to slip on a ball twist her ankle and lose.

Ana Konjuh hurts ankle after stepping on tennis ball. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Ql3qGXBEs3 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 30, 2016

The tennis fates starting paying off the debt. Konjuh took down Dominika Cibulkova 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 boldly serving out the match. She now faces Venus Williams, who won a slug-a-thon against Naomi Osaka.