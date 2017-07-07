Tennis

Britain's Johanna Konta continues career-best run at Wimbledon

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

One of the inefficiencies of sports betting markets: fans make wagers based on emotion, not reasons. Want to win a bet? Pick against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Because the ‘Boys have the largest army of besotted fans, and the betting lines are distorted accordingly.

With Karolina Pliskova eliminated from the draw yesterday, Johanna Konta, the top British player, emerged as the favorite in the women’s draw. This seemed to be a classic case of emotions overwhelming data, British fans siding irrationally with the local favorite. Coming into the event Konta had won a grand total of one match here. In her previous match she nearly lost to Donna Vekic before prevailing 10-8 in the third set. Yet on Friday, Konta looked like, well, a favorite, looking comfortable on the grass and in front of the home crowd, beating Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. The sixth seed faces Caroline Garcia on Monday.

Last year, Croatia teenager Ana Konjuh held match points over Aga Radwanska, only to slip on a ball twist her ankle and lose.

The tennis fates starting paying off the debt. Konjuh took down Dominika Cibulkova 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 boldly serving out the match. She now faces Venus Williams, who won a slug-a-thon against Naomi Osaka.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters