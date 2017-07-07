Tennis

After maternity leave, Victoria Azarenka is back in full swing at Wimbledon

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

It's been a rough event for players returning from injury. Madison Keys (wrist) was bounced in round two, struggling through a three-setter again Camila Giorgi. Madison Brengle snuffed out The Great Petra Kvitova (hand) Comeback Story. Juan Martin del Potro (wrist) beat Thanasi Kokkanakis (shoulder)—and then del Potro lost.

But for the player coming off a maternity leave, it’s been a dazzling event so far. Victoria Azarenka is into Week Two with her familiar blend of power and poise. Mama’s got a brand new bag. On Friday she simply outfought Heather Watson, winning a three-setter and setting up a tasty Monday showdown against Simona Halep.

Snapshots from Day 5

Victoria Azarenka
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Caroline Garcia
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Roberto Bautista Agut
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Kei Nishikori
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Gilles Muller
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Ana Konjuh
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Heather Watson
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Roberto Bautista Agut
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Simona Halep
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Elina Svitolina
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Rafael Nadal
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Maria Sakkari
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Johanna Konta
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Jelena Ostapenko
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Venus Williams
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Andy Murray
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Wimbledon 2017 Day 5
1 17
Close
expandIcon
1 17
Close
