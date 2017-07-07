It's been a rough event for players returning from injury. Madison Keys (wrist) was bounced in round two, struggling through a three-setter again Camila Giorgi. Madison Brengle snuffed out The Great Petra Kvitova (hand) Comeback Story. Juan Martin del Potro (wrist) beat Thanasi Kokkanakis (shoulder)—and then del Potro lost.

But for the player coming off a maternity leave, it’s been a dazzling event so far. Victoria Azarenka is into Week Two with her familiar blend of power and poise. Mama’s got a brand new bag. On Friday she simply outfought Heather Watson, winning a three-setter and setting up a tasty Monday showdown against Simona Halep.

Snapshots from Day 5