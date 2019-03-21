Venus Williams, Petra Kvitova Win Opening Matches at Miami Open

David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

Venus Williams won the tournament in 1998, 1999 and 2001 when it was played on Key Biscayne. 

By Associated Press
March 21, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Three-time tournament champion Venus Williams won her opening match Thursday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3.

Williams won the tournament in 1998, 1999 and 2001 when it was played on Key Biscayne. The event moved this year to the Miami Dolphins' complex, and Williams played in the stadium.

Whitney Osuigwe, a 16-year-old qualifier from Bradenton, Florida, earned her first WTA Tour victory by beating Mari Osaka, 6-2, 6-4. Osaka is the sister of 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

No. 3-seeded Petra Kvitova won her opening match by beating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

