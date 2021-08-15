Federer Needs Third Knee Surgery, Out for 'Many Months'

Sports Illustrated home
Roger Federer Needs Third Knee Surgery, Expected to Miss 'Many Months'

Roger Federer announced on Sunday that he has suffered another injury setback, one that requires his third knee surgery in the last 18 months. 

In an Instagram video, Federer said that he opted for another operation that will put him "on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months.”

“I want to be healthy," Federer said. "I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form,” Federer said. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.”

Federer, who turned 40 last week, had his first knee surgery after the 2020 Australian Open and his second in June of that year before returning this past May at the French Open. After losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals over the summer, the Swiss star dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury. 

Federer added that playing on grass likely led to his pending operation, which he admitted may be difficult to overcome at his age. 

“I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon,” Federer said. “Unfortunately they told me for the medium- to long-term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it."

Federer is now set to miss the upcoming U.S. Open and the foreseeable future as he sits tied with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal atop the men's all-time Grand Slam title chart with 20 wins. His last major win came in the 2018 Australian Open. 

