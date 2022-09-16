After Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from competitive tennis at the end of the month, two of his foremost competitors and rivals took to social media to congratulate him on a remarkable career.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, the only two players with more Grand Slam championships than Federer, penned touching tributes to the tennis legend after he shared that he would make his final ATP Tour appearance at the Laver Cup in London next week.

“Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram Friday. “Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come.

“I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London.”

Djokovic’s tribute to Federer came after Nadal weighed in on his arch-rival’s decision to retire on Thursday.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come," Nadal wrote on social media. “It's been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the @lavercup.“

Federer, 41, is one of the most decorated players in tennis history, having tallied 20 Grand Slam titles. He also boasts a record eight Wimbledon titles, and he was the world’s No. 1 player for 237 consecutive weeks from February 2004 to August 2008.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer told his fans in a video released on Twitter. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear.

“I am 41 years old. I’ve played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

