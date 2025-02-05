Coco Gauff Gifts Sizable Donation to HBCUs for Tennis Scholarships
Coco Gauff is playing a big role in inspiring the next generation of tennis superstars.
The 20-year-old made a $100,000 donation UNCF (United Negro College Fund) this week in order to support tennis scholarships at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). The donation will be put under the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program.
Although Gauff herself isn't enrolled at college, her family has a history of going to HBCUs and she wanted to find a way to pay it forward.
"My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great-great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are," Gauff said in a statement. "Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me. As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education."
This is the second time already this year that Gauff's decided to donate money in order to support sports. She joined the investment group for the new women's basketball 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in January.
Gauff was the highest paid female athlete in 2024, earning $30.4 million from combined prize money and endorsements. She became just the third woman in sports history to surpass $30 million in annual income, joining fellow tennis stars Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka with that achievement.