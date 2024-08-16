SI

Djokovic, Alcaraz to Team Up With Tennis Legends in Awesome U.S. Open Charity Event

Madison Williams

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) greets Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) after winning the men’s singles gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. / Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were just opponents in the Paris Olympics men's singles gold medal match a couple weeks ago, but now the two tennis powerhouses will face each other again, this time for a charity event ahead of the U.S. Open.

So, who will Djokovic and Alcaraz play with? None other than tennis legends John McEnroe and Andre Agassi.

Djokovic and McEnroe will play against Alcaraz and Agassi in the Stars of the Open showcase on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The generational clash will send some of the money from ticket sales to the USTA Foundation.

Combined on the court will be a total of 43 major titles, thanks to Djokovic's 24, Agassi's eight, McEnroe's seven and Alcaraz's four.

Djokovic is entering the U.S. Open as the reigning champion. He's coming off his first Olympic gold medal win in Paris. He will be looking to extend his historic major title record to 25 if he can defend his title in New York.

Alcaraz's had quite the big year as he also won the French Open and Wimbledon this season. He teamed up with another tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, at the Paris Olympics, but their team lost in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz ended up winning a silver medal at the Olympics after losing to Djokovic in the men's singles final.

Madison Williams

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

