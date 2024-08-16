Djokovic, Alcaraz to Team Up With Tennis Legends in Awesome U.S. Open Charity Event
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were just opponents in the Paris Olympics men's singles gold medal match a couple weeks ago, but now the two tennis powerhouses will face each other again, this time for a charity event ahead of the U.S. Open.
So, who will Djokovic and Alcaraz play with? None other than tennis legends John McEnroe and Andre Agassi.
Djokovic and McEnroe will play against Alcaraz and Agassi in the Stars of the Open showcase on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The generational clash will send some of the money from ticket sales to the USTA Foundation.
Combined on the court will be a total of 43 major titles, thanks to Djokovic's 24, Agassi's eight, McEnroe's seven and Alcaraz's four.
Djokovic is entering the U.S. Open as the reigning champion. He's coming off his first Olympic gold medal win in Paris. He will be looking to extend his historic major title record to 25 if he can defend his title in New York.
Alcaraz's had quite the big year as he also won the French Open and Wimbledon this season. He teamed up with another tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, at the Paris Olympics, but their team lost in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz ended up winning a silver medal at the Olympics after losing to Djokovic in the men's singles final.