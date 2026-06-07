French Open Final Live Updates: Alexander Zverev Breaks Flavio Cobolli to Open Match

No matter what, the men's French Open final promises one thing: one man will win the first major of his career. Will it be the ever-tried, ever-failed German Alexander Zverev, who has advanced to three major finals in his career previously and lost all three? Or will Italian Flavio Cobolli, who has already announced his arrival by breaking into the top-10 with a run to the final, cement himself as a contender for future majors with a triumph at Roland Garros in his maiden major final?

Both men are well-rested—Zverev and Cobolli have dropped just four sets combined all tournament—and Cobolli advanced to the final after semifinal opponent Matteo Arnaldi was a walkover due to a viral illness. Both are adept on the clay and have split their two meetings on the surface this season, meaning the French Open final is the grudge match. Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we await the winner.

Zverev vs. Cobolli French Open final live updates

More from Sports Illustrated