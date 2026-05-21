A Look at Jannik Sinner’s Projected Path to Winning the French Open

Jannik Sinner heads into the 2026 French Open on the most momentum he’s ever had in his young career. But, this puts a lot of pressure on his shoulders, too.

Everyone’s expecting the 24-year-old to win his first Roland-Garros title to complete his career grand slam. He’s coming into the tournament on a 29-match winning streak as he’s won the last five tournaments he competed in. He most recently won the Italian Open in his home country to achieve the career Golden Masters, meaning he’s now won all nine ATP 1000 events. Only Novak Djokovic has previously accomplished this feat.

With the men’s draw coming out on Thursday, there is now a clear look at who Sinner will have to compete against on his route to the French Open final. For starters, we know for a fact that Sinner’s biggest rival Carlos Alcaraz won’t be a concern of his this time around as the Spaniard is set to miss the French Open and Wimbledon because of a wrist injury. Sinner lost to Alcaraz in a five-set thriller last year at Roland-Garros.

Here’s a look at Sinner’s projected opponents in every round of the French Open. There could of course be upsets in various rounds that could prevent these possible opponents from facing Sinner. But, these are the most likely options.

2026 Roland Garros Men’s Seed Report: Jannik Sinner vs. the Field

Jannik Sinner’s projected path to winning the French Open

First round: Clement Tabur

Sinner will face the 26-year-old Frenchman in the first round. Tabur hasn’t made it past the first round in the major tournament before.

Second round: Jacob Fearnley or Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Fearnley advanced to the third round in last year’s tournament, but Cerundolo is seen as the favorite to face Sinner in the second round.

Third round: Corentin Moutet, Martin Landaluce or Vit Kopriva

Sinner’s beat Moutet in both of their meetings, most recently at Indian Wells in March. Sinner beat Kopriva in the first round of last year’s U.S. Open. It would be the first meeting between Sinner and Landaluce. Moutet is seen as the favorite to face Sinner in the third round.

Round of 16: Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech or Matteo Berrettini

Sinner could face his first opponent in the top-25 in the Round of 16. He recently beat No. 16 Darderi at the Australian Open in three sets. No. 24 Rinderknech is the first possible opponent of Sinner who has actually beat him before, and on clay. Rinderknech defeated Sinner in 2021 at Lyon, but Sinner’s won in their past three meetings. Berrettini’s fallen off recently, but he notably put up a strong fight against Sinner at 2024 Wimbledon.

French Open 2026: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win

Quarterfinals: Ben Shelton, Alexander Bublik or Frances Tiafoe

This is where things will get really interesting. No. 6 Shelton is a familiar opponent for Sinner as they’ve faced each other 10 times in their young careers. Most recently, Sinner beat Shelton in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January. Shelton is seen as one of the potential opponents who could prove dangerous for Sinner’s quest to winning the French Open.

Sinner holds a 6–2 record against No. 10 Bublik, with both of his losses to Bublik coming on grass. Bublik reached the French Open quarterfinals last season, so we’ll see if he can repeat that success.

Tiafoe hasn’t had much success so far in 2026, so he’ll be the wild-card to reach the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros. He’s defeated Sinner once in his career, though it was back in 2021.

Semifinals: Félix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev or Valentin Vacherot

No. 5 Auger-Aliassime is arguably one of the toughest opponents Sinner could face in Paris. Sinner holds a 5–2 record over the Canadian, with Auger-Aliassime’s two wins dating back to 2022. They recently faced each other in the Monte-Carlo quarterfinals, with Sinner winning in two-straight sets on clay.

Medvedev and Sinner have a lot of history playing against each other. Sinner’s won 10 of their 17 all-time meetings. They’ve already faced each other twice this season—Sinner won in two tiebreaks at the Indian Wells final, and then he won in straight sets at the Italian Open semifinal, the last tournament they both played in before Roland-Garros. This meeting would be familiar for both competitors, and Medvedev can prove to be a true threat to Sinner.

It would mark the first meeting between Sinner and Vacherot, who ranks 18th in the tournament.

Final: Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz

Here’s where we’ll see if Sinner can win his first French Open title or will be stopped by a strong competitor. The obvious final choice would be for the No. 1 and 2 ranked players to face each other for the trophy, meaning Zverev would be standing on the other side of the court. At age 29, Zverev’s still waiting to win his first major. Sinner’s won 10 of their 14 meetings, with Zverev not beating the top-ranked player since the 2023 U.S. Open. It would be a huge upset for Zverev to defeat Sinner.

Djokovic knows what it takes to win a major, better than anyone in men’s tennis history as he’s won 24 majors. He’s still looking to win that elusive 25th major (which would be the most in tennis history), and beating Sinner, who’s on top of the world right now, would be a storybook ending. Djokovic beat Sinner in their most recent meeting at the Australian Open semifinals. They faced each other in last year’s French Open semifinals, with Sinner winning in three sets. We’ll see if Djokovic can be the one to beat Sinner.

Fritz would be more of a longshot to face Sinner in the final. He’s only defeated Sinner once in their careers, dating back to 2021. The American has experience competing in a major final as he played in the 2024 U.S. Open final.

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