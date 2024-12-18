Netflix Announces Documentary on Rafael Nadal’s Legendary Tennis Career
Netflix announced on Wednesday that the streaming service will be premiering a documentary on Rafael Nadal's legendary career—loosely titled as Rafa Nadal—following the Spaniard's retirement from tennis last month. Netflix hasn't announced the premiere date yet.
The teaser trailer was goosebump-worthy as multiple broadcasters exclaimed different significant moments from Nadal's career all while an artist created an image of Nadal on a clay tennis court. Nadal's often referred to as the "King of Clay" thanks to his 14 French Open titles, so it was a fitting homage.
The documentary will likely give fans a behind-the-scenes glance of Nadal throughout his career, with the tennis star expected to share his thoughts and feelings on his career, too. There will be a lot of important moments to cover over the course of two-plus decades and 22 major titles.
This won't be the only tennis documentary coming to Netflix soon. The streaming platform will premiere a docuseries following Carlos Alcaraz, a fellow Spaniard tennis star, and his historic 2024 season. There will surely be some overlap in these documentaries as Nadal and Alcaraz teamed up at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Alcaraz was there when Nadal retired at the Davis Cup last month. The young tennis star is very open about the fact that Nadal is his tennis hero.