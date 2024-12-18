SI

Netflix Announces Documentary on Rafael Nadal’s Legendary Tennis Career

The 22-time major champion retired from the sport last month.

Madison Williams

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he retires from tennis at the Davis Cup.
Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he retires from tennis at the Davis Cup. / Thomas COEX / AFP

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the streaming service will be premiering a documentary on Rafael Nadal's legendary career—loosely titled as Rafa Nadal—following the Spaniard's retirement from tennis last month. Netflix hasn't announced the premiere date yet.

The teaser trailer was goosebump-worthy as multiple broadcasters exclaimed different significant moments from Nadal's career all while an artist created an image of Nadal on a clay tennis court. Nadal's often referred to as the "King of Clay" thanks to his 14 French Open titles, so it was a fitting homage.

The documentary will likely give fans a behind-the-scenes glance of Nadal throughout his career, with the tennis star expected to share his thoughts and feelings on his career, too. There will be a lot of important moments to cover over the course of two-plus decades and 22 major titles.

This won't be the only tennis documentary coming to Netflix soon. The streaming platform will premiere a docuseries following Carlos Alcaraz, a fellow Spaniard tennis star, and his historic 2024 season. There will surely be some overlap in these documentaries as Nadal and Alcaraz teamed up at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Alcaraz was there when Nadal retired at the Davis Cup last month. The young tennis star is very open about the fact that Nadal is his tennis hero.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Tennis