Nick Kyrgios Gave Novak Djokovic Surprising Advice During Their Doubles Win
Nick Kyrgios made his long-awaited tennis return on Monday as he teamed up with 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane Invitational. The doubles team beat Andreas Mies and Alexander Erler in a three-set match, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.
Kyrgios and Djokovic definitely delivered a blockbuster for tennis fans as both showed off some incredible trick shots in their round one win.
While it looked like they were having fun on the court, Kyrgios admitted after the match that he was "surprised" to hear Djokovic have doubts throughout the match. The Australian gave his partner some pretty solid advice in those moments.
"I was surprised he doubted himself in some moments. I was like 'Brother, you’re the greatest of all time. Go for it. Do what you wanna do,'" Kyrgios said.
Kyrgios was grateful to be back on the court after dealing with wrist and knee injuries since the beginning of the 2023 season. He revealed that this doubles partnership was a long time in the making once the duo became good friends—there used to be some bad blood between the two earlier in Kyrgios's career.
“I wasn’t taking any of this for granted,” Kyrgios said. “I don’t know how many Aussie summers I’ve got left. I was just looking around and loving the energy, happy to be back out here. We promised we were going to do this one time before either [Djokovic] goes or I go. So, I’m glad we’re still alive.”
Neither player has expressed any intentions to retire soon, but Djokovic is turning 38 in May and Kyrgios may have contemplated retirement while being off the court for nearly two years. They seem to be glad their doubles partnership worked out.
Kyrgios and Djokovic will face the tournament's No. 1 men's doubles team consisting of Nikola Mektić and Michael Venus. Kyrgios will also return to singles play this week, facing Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while Djokovic will play Rinky Hijikata.