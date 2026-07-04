Serena Williams Shares 'Heartbroken' Post After Withdrawing From Wimbledon Doubles

Serena Williams has announced that she withdrew from her Wimbledon doubles match with her sister Venus that was scheduled for Saturday in an emotional Instagram post.

The news comes less than a week after Williams tweaked her right knee during her first singles match at the tournament in four years, when she lost in three sets to Maya Joint (3-6, 7-6 (6), 3-6).

Williams took to her Instagram to share a sad message about her decision to withdraw and shared a series of photos that showed her knee heavily wrapped, as well as hospital photos of syringes of fluid that was drained from her knee.

“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside @venuswilliams once more meant the world to me,” Williams wrote in the caption. “I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete.

“I’m especially grateful to tournament director, Jamie Baker, and the entire tournament team for giving me every opportunity to play here. Thank you to the fans for your incredible support and for making this comeback so meaningful…All I can say is stay tuned to a city near you…

“The photo of the syringes shows the fluid they drained from my knee after my singles match…yikes! The good news is my knee shouldn’t swell or collect that much fluid again. The bad news is that, as hard as I tried, I just wasn’t able to get it ready for doubles.”

Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, has won a total six Wimbledon doubles titles with her sister Venus. The Williams sisters, who received a wildcard entry to the tournament, were slated to play the unseeded Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra in the first round on Saturday. It would have been Serena and Venus’s first doubles match together since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Prior to Wimbledon, Williams made her highly anticipated return to tennis at Queen’s Club in early June, playing doubles with Victoria Mboko. She and Mboko defeated the No. 3-seeded Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in straight sets (7-6 (2), 6-2).

“I think I was nervous, but I didn't really think about it. I didn't really think about being nervous. I just thought about having fun, which I did today. I got nervous right before the match, like, maybe 30 minutes before, and then I just let it go," Williams said. “I think I would give myself ... a C-minus?”

It looks like Williams may be taking a bit of a hiatus to recover from her knee injury before she returns to the court again, if that’s still what she wants to do.

“It was really great to be back at Wimbledon,” Williams said following her loss to Joint on Tuesday. “I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”

More from Sports Illustrated