Serena Williams at Wimbledon: Live Updates as 23-Time Major Winner Takes Court vs. Maya Joint
Guess who's back, back again? 23-time major winner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will officially make her comeback to tennis singles on Tuesday, when she plays world No. 87 Maya Joint at Centre Court of the All-England Club. Williams, an accomplished businesswoman in her post-playing career and a mother of two, recently got the itch to start playing again and announced her return to the court on June 1. In her first match back, she played doubles alongside partner Victoria Mboko at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, where she and the 19-year-old Canadian won their first match before Mboko suffered a knee injury.
Williams showed flashes of her fiery serve and powerful groundstrokes during that match, but it will be difficult to know what to expect from the tennis legend at Wimbledon following her four-year layoff from singles play. Follow along live with Sports Illustrated as we watch Williams and Joint duke it out in Tuesday's first-round match.
Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint Wimbledon live updates
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Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.