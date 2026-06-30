Serena Williams at Wimbledon: Live Updates as 23-Time Major Winner Takes Court vs. Maya Joint

Guess who's back, back again? 23-time major winner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will officially make her comeback to tennis singles on Tuesday, when she plays world No. 87 Maya Joint at Centre Court of the All-England Club. Williams, an accomplished businesswoman in her post-playing career and a mother of two, recently got the itch to start playing again and announced her return to the court on June 1. In her first match back, she played doubles alongside partner Victoria Mboko at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, where she and the 19-year-old Canadian won their first match before Mboko suffered a knee injury.

Williams showed flashes of her fiery serve and powerful groundstrokes during that match, but it will be difficult to know what to expect from the tennis legend at Wimbledon following her four-year layoff from singles play. Follow along live with Sports Illustrated as we watch Williams and Joint duke it out in Tuesday's first-round match.

Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint Wimbledon live updates

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