Tennis Fans Are Getting a 'Heated Rivalry' Of Their Own—And Romeo Beckham Is a Lead

After years of modeling for luxury fashion houses, Romeo Beckham—son of soccer legend David Beckham and pop-star-turned-designer Victoria Beckham—will soon make his silver screen debut in a tennis romance directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

Romeo, the second-oldest of the legendary couple's four children, is starring in the forthcoming film Forty Love, which follows a young tennis superstar as he falls for an on-court rival. Beckham will play the rival, while Paul Kircher will play said superstar.

Romeo Beckham Making Acting Debut in Tennis Romance 'Forty Love'; Studiocanal Unveils First Look (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/JVGPNCHROc — Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2026

According to Variety, which on Monday shared a first look from co-producers Studiocanal, the film begins with tennis phenom Sacha Gallo as he trains with his father to win an important trophy in Paris. But when a new rival arrives on the scene, Sacha begins to question everything he knows—or thought he knew—about himself and the sport he holds dear.

“For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature—love,” reads the film's synopsis, per Variety. “A force as exhilarating as it is destabilizing—and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court."

Producer Hugo Sélignac further described the project as a “sensual, romantic and deeply moving romantic fable and coming-of-age story” regarding the “demands of high-level sport, and everything that lies beneath the surface ... led by outstanding performances.”

The film will release theatrically in France on Nov. 25, 2026.

The project notably arrives on the heels of Heated Rivalry, the HBO Max and Crave series that took the world by storm at the end of last year. Starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, the Jacob Tierney-created drama (also based on a popular book series by author Rachel Reid) chronicled a pair of hockey rivals-turned-lovers as they fell privately for one another over a ten-year period.

Forty Love also follows the success of the 2024 Luca Guadagnino film Challengers, which documented a similarly decades-long love triangle between fictional tennis players Art Donaldson, Patrick Zweig and Tashi Donaldson, played by Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor and Zendaya, respectively.

What both Challengers and Heated Rivalry made clear to audiences—and to Hollywood, as well—was that sports make for an excellent setting to explore more erotic narratives, as well, with tension beyond just who wins and who loses. Hockey, in particular, has proven a popular breeding ground for this kind of story both on screen and on the page, what with the success of Prime Video's Off Campus and Netflix's forthcoming Icebreaker.

Tennis, however, hasn't seen too, too much in the way of Hollywood romance. And now, we'll get an arthouse drama that meets the moment, and features one of the biggest surnames in the world of sports to boot.

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