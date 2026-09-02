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Alex Michelsen Talks US Open, Tennis Inspirations, and Favorite Athletes
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Transcript
Alex, we're at the US Open.
How does it feel to be competing on one of the biggest stages in tennis?
Yeah, it feels great, you know, home slam.
I'm feeling really happy with where my game's at, where I, I won my first round here yesterday, so feeling really good.
I'm playing a tough opponent tomorrow, and, uh, let's see what's coming.
You know, it's been a long time since an American male won the US Open single title.
Do you think this year is the year?
That's a good question.
We have a lot of guys.
In the run, and we got, you know, Ben, Tommy, Taylor, um, I mean, let's see, every, every year they're talking about this narrative, and I think it's mentally whoever's gonna get close because I think someone will get close this year.
Whoever gets close, it's just gonna be kind of like a, if they can get over the mental hump because I think there's, you know, like 4 or 5 guys that can do it, um, so let's see, let's see what happens.
Yeah, it's definitely not gonna be an easy task though.
What do you think it's gonna take?
I think it's gonna take a draw opening up for, for somebody, and, um.
It depends on Carlos as well.
See how he's doing.
I know he won yesterday and let's see how his body holds up for the rest of the tournament.
Tennis has obviously been a big part of your life for quite some time.
Who were some of your inspirations growing up that got you into the sport?
Well, I have a poster of Rafael Nadal in my room.
When he won his 8th French Open, my parents got me a poster, so that's still there.
And then, um, my favorite to watch was Gael Monfils.
He was, he was my guy.
Every time he was on the TV, I would try to watch, and, uh, yeah, I'd say those are my two biggest inspirations.
You could play a doubles match with any tennis player, past or present, who would it be?
It's a great question, honestly.
I said Roger, he's just so he's unbelievable.
He's, he's not the Djokovic is a go, but like he's like to play doubles.
I mean, he's definitely better at doubles than Djokovic, so like I think that would just be like an incredible thing.
I heard you're a Lakers fan, lies.
I'm a Clippers fan.
You're a Clippers fan.
You're not a Lakers fan.
OK.
They have enough fans.
Everyone's a Lakers fan in LA, so it's gonna be a little different, you know.
I was gonna ask you if you could play with one guy from the Lakers, who would it be, but I guess we'll go Clippers.
Play with one guy from the Clippers, who would it be?
Ah, that's a good question.
Um, I'll do a mix of both.
We just got Rudy Hachimura from the Lakers, so why not Rui?
Nice.
OK, we gotta clear that up on Google because Google says you're a Lakers fan.
Lying to you.
Google's lying to you.
I'm not a Lakers fan.