Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on the CFP, Conference Growth and Going Global

Brian Fisher here for Sports Illustrated at Big 12 Media Day.

He's joined now by the commissioner Brett Yourmark.

I know it's exciting times.

It feels like we're definitely turning forward towards the season.

How excited are you about Big 12 football right now?

Really excited for the season, Brian.

It's It's been a, it's been a busy offseason.

A lot of changes in the conference, 4 new coaches.

I mentioned that yesterday.

Um, I like how active we've been in the portal, generally speaking.

I think a lot of new talent came to the conference.

We will be the conference of quarterbacks again with 6 returning starters, and we also added a lot of great talent in that position in the portal.

So I'm excited, very bullish for the season, and I'm hoping for really big things.

You, your name, your conference's name, uh, a lot of it has been in the news recently.

How have you changed?

Have you adapted your leadership title?

How have you navigated these, uh, these, these headlines, uh, these last couple of months?

Listen, it's been a busy summer and, you know, sometimes, um, you're faced with challenges and you have to lean on prior experiences to deal with those challenges, which I think I've done.

Um, as I mentioned yesterday, you know, despite what's gone on over the last month or so, we're moving forward to 16 strong.

I think that is the best approach.

I know that's the best approach for this conference.

I know that's what our board and ADs want to do, and I'm hopeful we can move in that direction.

A lot of focus on the college football playoff.

You got the one team in last year.

You've, a lot of the coaches that have come through have talked about getting multiple teams.

How confident are you in, in that, having, having, uh, coming to pass this year?

I want multiple teams, but I want to win a game first.

I think that's more important.

I was asked yesterday a couple of times, would you rather win a game or have multiple teams?

I think we need to win a game.

We need to credentialize this conference as one of the.

The best football conferences in America.

And I think the way you do that is win when it matters most.

That being said, what I also like multiple teams.

I'd love multiple teams, and I think we have a real chance this year.

Do you feel like that the committee has, has properly evaluated your league, given that so many of these games, and we talk about parity all the time in this league coming out of those 4th quarters, do you feel like the committee has properly evaluated your teams in that respect?

It's a great question.

Um.

We have those conversations quite a bit.

In fact, we were just recently in Colorado for our CFP meetings and we'll do another one later in the summer.

Um, listen, I have a lot of trust in the selection committee.

Uh, I'm very well versed on the metrics they use.

Um, was I disappointed in the outcome last year?

Of course I was, um, but I have to respect the process and I do, and our goal is not necessarily to leave it to the selection committee.

Uh, to determine.

We have to win on the field.

We have to play football at the highest levels, um, and hopefully if we do that.

We'll get multiple teams in and we'll move forward accordingly.

You talked yesterday about your sponsorship revenue going up over 180%.

Is that getting to the schools and is that, do you feel like that is being reinvested properly and we're seeing the results of that?

I hope it is.

I mean, listen, we're in the value creation business.

It's all about resources right now and my number one priority every day is how do we create value for our member institutions.

Now, obviously.

Um, the commercial value is important because that provides direct resources to the school, but we're also looking about and focused on how do we build the profile and the brands of our schools as well as our conference.

There's other ways to create value.

But the most important right now is how do we better resource our institutions, and I'm focused on that every day.

Do you feel like that is a message that's resonating more with the presidents that you talk with that, hey, athletics, the investment, it can pay off down the road?

Absolutely.

You know, one of the things I often say to my board is that athletics sits at the front porch.

It's the driver of everything on campus and in their ecosystem, and we need to continue to invest.

And there's a direct correlation to investment and winning.

And I think our presidents are, are fully aware of that, and they are investing at a very high level.

When it comes to revenue generation, obviously you've talked about, uh, you've had the, uh, Monster Energy sponsorship.

Tell us how that all kind of came together.

Well, listen, I, I, I like to break boundaries from time to time.

I, I wanna, I wanna challenge my team and myself to create value that hasn't been done before.

We've never monetized our own inventory when you think about the regular season.

And how our marks show up, whether it be on jerseys or courts or fields we now have found a way to do that and we have a great partner in Monster and it's not just the economics.

One of the things that we love about this partnership is how they're going to elevate and amplify us nationally, if not internationally, and, and the investment they're gonna make in, in true activation, taking our brand.

To retail both regionally and nationally, doing digital campaigns.

There's a lot that they can do with this platform, and I'm confident they're going to take us to places we've never been before, including over across the pond with multiple games there.

How do you see international and international expansion, especially when it comes to football?

I think we can win internationally.

I've said that for 4 years now.

Last year I was in Dublin and, and it wasn't just a city, it was a country that really embraced football.

Uh, this year, obviously we return with TCU versus UNC, but then we go to Wembley, one of the most iconic venues in the world, and on a huge stage there , bringing college football for the first time, uh, to the UK, obviously on the heels of 40+ NFL games.

So there's a built-in fan base there, but the college game is different.

I'm really excited.

Uh, ticket sales are off the charts already in, in, in for that game, and they'll continue obviously as we get closer to that September 19th date.

But I think that's the, just the beginnings for us.

Um, I love what the NFL and the NBA have done internationally.

We're kind of following in their footsteps.

We'll let them open up the door for us, build the fan base, and then let us come in after them.

But, um, we're excited about what's next .

I know you guys had previously announced plans to go to play some games in, in Mexico as well .

Is that also on the radar, especially given we're, we're here at the Star, a lot of Cowboys fans there that like.

Yes, Mexico City for us is a, is an ideal market, and we made an attempt to go there a couple of years, and based on some logistics and timing, it didn't work out.

But even more so now with post, uh, expansion and with the Arizona school specifically.

Um, that's a desirable market for us, and I think it's a great extension to our current geographic footprint and hopefully we can get there sooner than later.

Do any of your fellow commissioners share your kind of enthusiasm for, for going overseas?

Probably not.

I'm not sure if they see the opportunity.

But you know, when I was the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, I used to take the team, uh, globally almost every year.

When Adam Silver would say, hey, what teams wanna expand their horizons, I raised my hand pretty often.

Uh, we played in China on multiple occasions.

We went to the UK and played at the 02.

Um, we went to Mexico City and played and I saw the benefits of fan engagement and how you could truly monetize, you know, that, that opportunity, you know, primarily with sponsorship.

Uh, I wanna take.

Saint Louis playbook here and I think it could be very beneficial for us when it comes to other areas where you kind of see an opportunity.

What are those, especially in football?

Well, I mean, I think football for me, it starts with also access and the experience and how can we take our fans behind the scenes more so than ever before.

Um, I think that's an important element as we showcase Big 12 football.

And this year, you know, last year we, we, we gave people access to our replay room.

Um, it was more visual.

This year we're gonna add the audio element.

Next year we're opening up a, a new replay room that'll be ready for the fall of 27, and we'll double down on those efforts.

But I think for me it's how do we create a better viewing experience, um, for our fans at home while they're watching.

Um, obviously our schools do a great job on site, but for us it's more about how do we partner with our broadcast partners, ESPN, Fox, TNT, and deliver a great experience.

You know, the media markets extremely well.

You've talked about them a lot.

I know you're just at at CFP meetings.

Where do we kind of come down in terms of the actual value of expansion and especially whether that debate goes 16 or 24?

It's a good, another great question.

Uh, we rolled up our sleeves in Colorado, um, for the first time really, and we, we started vetting out what 24 looks like.

Uh, as I've said before, we have to figure out the economics.

Um, many of us are going to give up valuable champ games in order to move forward to 24.

We, we need to understand, is there a marketplace for 24 when you think about, you know, the, the media marketplace, um, then we have to look at scheduling and then any, any unintended consequences that aren't visible today, we have to identify.

That being said, There seemed to be optimism in the room.

I think one thing is for sure, everyone believes that great teams are being left out and and greater access is needed.

The question is, is it 16 or 24?

Now, I like 24.

My coaches were unanimous about 24 coming out of spring business meetings, and I know they're still very bullish on it, but we need to kind of do the work, understand the economics, the scheduling, and then ultimately determine what direction to go in later, later this fall.

ESPN is one of your, your TV partners.

You discussed the, the, the playoff and the expansion with them a lot.

What, what are they telling you, uh, about where they would like the CFP to go?

ESPN is a great collaborator.

And they work with us all the time and they want to better understand our motivation for 24, and we're having that dialogue, but they are our partners, so they need to be part of that conversation and they are.

Does, is this a unique media market?

Do you, do you see that, that interest level out there for, for football and, and having more football on, on a lot of these places?

I think the media market's gonna be pretty bullish on CFP expansion.

Um, uh, there's nothing like college football.

Uh, it's the #2 sport in America behind the NFL when you look at all metrics.

And despite some of the challenges that are currently in our ecosystem right now, and by the way, all industry has challenges, one thing is for sure, our product's never been better.

And I think we'll be able to monetize that in the marketplace.

I'm sure, uh, given as many trips as you made to Washington DC, we could probably swap some restaurant recommendations and hotel places that we can stay.

Where do you feel like we're currently at there on the hill?

I like the effort, uh, you know, I've said it before.

I said it on stage yesterday, you know, Senator Cantwell and Senator Cruz have done an enormous amount of work to get us where we are.

Uh, I'm gonna be on the Hill next week.

Um, there are a lot of things in the bill that people should like.

Um , there's other areas that probably need to be refined, and they're working on that.

And I'm hopefully something, I'm hopeful something can get done.

I think at the end of the day, the decision that everyone's gonna have to make, those on the Hill and, and out and off the hill.

Are we better off with the bill or not?

And one person's opinion is based on the core principles of the bill, we're better off with the bill.

Given what it does when you think about the transfer portal, eligibility, agent restrictions, federal preemption, limited liability protection.

There's a lot in the bill to like.

Now there's some other things again that need refinement and, and we're working through that, but, uh, I like the direction and I'm optimistic we can get something done.

If it's a little, say, skinnier, that ultimately gets sent to the president's desk, would you be happy with that?

Yeah, I mean if it, if it, if it still has the core principles we need that will help to stabilize, um, you know, and, and create a different model for collegiate athletics.

If, if it addresses those things, absolutely.

I've asked a number of your peers, asked Charlie Baker this, uh, really the last year or so.

What happens if it doesn't pass, and especially if we get to the summer recess and there's no room.

It's a great question.

Listen, I'm working with our, uh, my commissioner colleagues, Charlie, obviously, and figuring out, you know, scenario management, you know, the what if, and, and one of the things I've learned coming into this space more so than where I've been before, you got to be prepared for the unexpected.

Um, and , and we're working through that right now.

How would you kind of define your, your management style and how has it changed now that you're kind of, you're almost a veteran commissioner at this point, you know, it's no longer, uh, we, we can look at your tenure as, uh, just being a couple of years in.

Well, I've been, it'll be 4 years.

It's, it's about 4 years right now, and it's been a, a great learning, um, environment for me.

Um, building consensus.

You know, I didn't come from a, a place where you're managing to a 16-member board, and then you've got your ADs and then obviously other, uh, external stakeholders.

So, uh, that's been a bit of a learning curve.

But, uh, over the last couple of years, um, uh, uh, I think I've , I've kind of, uh, I, I, I do better understand that dynamic and I'm managing more effectively in building consensus.

And I think it's reflective in our board right now because we are a very cohesive board.

Everyone shares the same, you know, vision and mission.

So, um, but it, that was a learning curve for me.

The other parts of the job, uh, I did before, you know, having been a CEO of the Brooklyn Nets for almost 16 years and spending time at NASCAR and Roc Nation, the business side I've been doing.

It's, it's some of the other things and specifically managing to all the key stakeholder groups and building consensus.

You know, that, that's been a bit of a, a learning experience for me, but I like where we are now .

What's your favorite part about the Big 12, especially if you've, you've learned the, you know, learned the extra, the corners and the crevices and the, the changes in this league that have gone, what, what, what's your favorite part?

I love the diversification.

You know, we, we sponsor 25 sports, um, many sports that I never had visibility to as a kid growing up.

And that I've gravitated to, you know, when you think about women's soccer, volleyball, um, softball.

I mean, these are sports I was familiar with, but didn't have great visibility.

And I've really, really enjoyed, uh, experiencing, you know, that part of the business.

And then generally speaking, we're in the big event business.

And I've been in the big event business my entire career and I've, I've enjoyed.

That part of collegiate athletics.

There's nothing bigger right now.

It's a great time to be involved in college athletics despite the challenges, and I'm excited for the future.

How would you define success then in terms of this upcoming football season?

I want to be part of the conversation when you think about the national landscape.

I want to have multiple teams that ultimately get into the CFP, um.

I love the depth of our conference.

We've always had depth and parity, but like anything in life, you want a couple of outlier schools that are part of that national conversation year in and year out.

I think we're evolving into that next phase, if you will.

But for me, success is about how we ultimately perform in the CFP.

I think that's critically important.

That is, that is the bar being set and uh a lofty one, but certainly one a lot of your teams are capable of meeting this year.

Brett, thank you so much for joining us here at Sports Illustrated at the Big 12 Media Days.