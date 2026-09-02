Brandon Nakashima Talks US Open, Dream Doubles Partners, and Career Growth

Brandon, we're at the US Open, one of the most iconic tennis tournaments.

A lot of people are saying that you're playing some of the best tennis of your career right now.

What do you credit that to?

I think it's really been a combination of a lot of things.

Uh, my coach, my, my whole team supports, uh, support team.

Um, they, they put in so much hard work.

Um, on the, in the gym, on the practice court.

So, um , it's, it's really nice to see it's all coming together.

It's been a long time since an American male won the US Open single title.

Is this the year it all changes?

I mean, who knows?

I mean, uh, we have a lot of good guys, top Americans that, you know, have the ability to, to make a deep run at these, uh, at these tournaments.

So, um, yeah, hopefully, uh, this year.

A year.

Past couple of years, international players have been super dominant .

Is there something about the way that they play the game that you respect?

A lot of them are really all-around players.

They're, they're really good on the clay, on the hard courts as well.

Um, so I think it's great for, for tennis to have that diversity with a lot of players from all over the world.

This is obviously one of the major tournaments.

How does the US Open compare to Other tournaments like Wimbledon, etc.

I mean, this tournament, I think the, the energy from the fans and the atmosphere around the grounds, it's, uh, it's unlike any other tournament.

Um, the, the fan support, especially being an American, um, it's really nothing like it, and, um, yeah, it's always super fun to, to get out there and play.

I don't know if you could play a doubles match with any tennis player, past or present, who would it be?

Uh, I'd probably go with Roger Federer, uh, one of my, one of my idols growing up.

The goat.

OK, what about celebrity?

If you could play a doubles match with any celebrity, who would it be?

Uh, it's a good question, probably say, uh, maybe Tiger Woods.