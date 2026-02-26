Venus Williams Addresses Possibility of Teaming Up With Sister Serena Again in Doubles

Serena Williams has kept tennis fans on their toes the past few months as rumors continue to circulate about her potentially making a return to professional tennis.

As of Sunday, Williams is officially eligible to be reinstated to return to tennis as she completed the amount of time needed for the International Tennis Integrity Agency to keep her in the drug testing pool. When this news initially came out in December, Williams quickly shut down any rumors with a tweet. But last month, she walked around those rumors and didn’t deny them when speaking on the Today Show, which reignited the idea of her returning to the court.

Since Williams herself hasn’t given a direct answer about her future in tennis and what it means for her to be reinstated, fans are still waiting to hear whether a return will happen. One of the possibilities for her to step back onto the court professionally is to team up with her sister Venus in doubles. She ended her professional career with Venus in doubles at the 2022 U.S. Open, so could the legendary Williams sisters do it again?

The elder Williams sister was asked about this possibility this week at the ATX Open, and she danced around answering the question.

“Oh man, wouldn’t that be cool?” Williams said when asked if she would team up with her sister again. “I never see her practicing, though. I don’t know where she’s doing it. I think to come back, you have to get out there. So, we’ll see if she can put some work in. I mean, of course, playing for exercise is nice. There’s a lot of hours that goes into it, so we’ll see what happens.”

"We'll see if she can put some work in." 👀



Venus was asked again about a potential Williams sisters doubles reunion.



Serena became eligible to return to pro tennis on Sunday. Alycia Parks said she recently hit with the 23-time major singles champ (per @tennismajorsfr) pic.twitter.com/TmudbXpFaU — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) February 25, 2026

The 23-time major champion has been seen on the court practicing, though, in various social media videos. To Venus’s point, though, the younger Williams sister may just be hitting balls for fun and not necessarily practicing to return to the professional stage.

How cool would it be to see the Williams sisters team up at Indian Wells next week, though? Or even at a major tournament, like at the French Open or Wimbledon this summer?

While we wait on any official word, all we can do is hope we get to see the Williams sisters reunite on the tennis court again.

More on Sports Illustrated