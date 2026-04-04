Renato Moicano Needs A Win To Stay Relevant in the Lightweight Division

Here with Money Moicano, big main event coming up Saturday night in Las Vegas.

You are fighting a teammate, uh Chris Duncan, did a podcast with Jorge and Kayla, and he said you summoned him.

What do you, what do you make of that?

Did you summon Chris Duncan?

No, that's not true, you know, that's not true.

I didn't summon him and like uh.

Uh, it is what it is, you know, I have nothing to say about it.

All good, man.

Let's talk about training at ATT.

Obviously, a gym with such a rich history, multiple champions.

What has it meant training at a gym with such high caliber coaches and athletes to your career as a martial artist?

That, that's rich, you know, I love ATT.

I have been training over there for so long, and It's great.

I really like it.

Let's talk about the state of your division, the lightweight division.

The title is gonna get unified on the South Lawn of the White House between Ili and Justin.

What did you make of that matchmaking?

Obviously, Justin's a big underdog going into that, but he is the American fighting in the main event.

Yeah, I think it's a great fight.

Uh, I think Gleto Pre is so much better, but like you say, Gici is an underdog, and you, you can never cut him out, you know.

So, it's a great, it's a great fight.

It's a great card, like the White House card.

I just wish they put like um Jon Jones over there.

They're not gonna do it.

But imagine if we had Jon Jones and uh Topura and uh Makhachev.

Imagine if they put Makhachev.

But I think overall, the card was, was great.

Um, you mentioned Islam Makhachev, the, a guy that you've been in the octagon with.

He obviously has moved up, um, won the title at 170 pounds.

There were talks that maybe he was gonna fight on that car but might be dealing with some injuries.

What do you make of his move up to welterweight, um, as a guy that's been in the Octagon with him.

How big was Islam as a lightweight?

I think, I don't even know if he was, if he was that big, but he's so good on wrestling and overall.

Look what he did to Magdalena, you know, that was a very impressive performance, and I think.

Whoever he fights next, he, he's going to have a good chance to beat because he is a very complete and good fighter.

I think probably he's the best lightweight of all times, you know, even better than Khabib because if you look at his resume and if you look what he did on 170, if he, let's say if he fights Toura, or if he beats one or two more guys on 170.

Yeah, that's going to be undeniable, you know.

That puts him square in the GOAT conversation with Jon Jones, right?

Yeah, with Alex Pereira too.

I think Alex Pereira is on the, on the mix.

Let's talk about Alex Pereira.

He'll definitely be in that mix if he wins that co-main event and wins a 3rd division title.

Will that put him square on Mount Rushmore if he goes out there and beats Ciryl Gane at the White House?

Yes, for sure, you know, 3 belts and Man, he's a, he's a great champion, you know, let's hope .

I think it's a favorable matchup for him against C Gang.

And if he can beat Si Gang, and like, let's say beat Thomas Pino, and we don't know if Jon Jones is coming back, but if he does that, he will be the, the greatest of all time, especially because we're talking about heavyweight.

Yeah, for sure.

Just a couple quick ones for me.

I wanna talk about another ATT guy, Armand Sarukkan.

He's obviously been very busy outside of the UFC.

I think a lot of people are wondering though, when he'll fight for that title at 155 pounds.

Do you think that Him being overlooked is justified based on his actions, and when should we see him fight for that title?

Yeah, I think he is the number one contender, you know , he's so good and even he's not fighting in UFC.

He's keeping busy, you know, doing grappling, doing wrestling, and I think he's undeniable the next contender series.

I don't know why UFC is keeping him.

On that position, but that's not my, that's not my call.

But, as a fan, I think he is the, the biggest threat to Tou right now.

Money Moicano, what is the dumbest thing you spent your first big paycheck on when you got that first taste of money?

I don't know, to be, to be completely honest with you, the first money that I got my, in my first UFC fight was not that much, it was like 200,000, but for For like, for Brazilians, for For like hair eyes for Brazilian money, that was crazy.

That was like uh more than 100,000 hairs.

So, I, I opened up a gym, you know.

I don't spend money on, on dumb stuff because I know eventually this all will be gone, you know, so I have to save money.

Money Moicano, big main event this Saturday night in Vegas.

Thanks so much for your time, man.