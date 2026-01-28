Patrick Reed is Leaving LIV Golf, Returning to PGA in 2027

First, Brooks Koepka, now Patrick Reed.

That's two major champions who've decided to leave live golf in advance of their 2026 season and return to the PGA Tour.

Reed will be required to wait a little bit longer.

The PGA Tour announced that he will serve his penalties for going to Live Golf in 2022 throughout this year with a return after August 25th permitted as a non-member.

Reid's best path back when he'll be reinstated in 2027.

It is through the DP World Tour's top 10 in their race to Dubai standings.

Reed is already in excellent shape for that.

He just won the Dubai Desert Classic.

He's 2nd in their standings.

He plans to play the DP World Tour for a good part of this year.

He's basically in all the majors where he can earn points, and that way he'll be fully exempt in 2027.

Clearly, the tour has created a path back for live players with penalties.

And now it'll be interesting to see who else takes them up on it.