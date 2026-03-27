Maycee Barber Says Grasso Win Guarantees Her a Title Shot Next

All right, Macy Barber, big co-main event coming up in Seattle.

So let's talk about what everybody else is talking about in the UFC.

What do you think of Laro versus Mozar?

How'd you score that fight?

That's a good question.

I'm getting exposed right now.

Well, because that fight, I actually had my boyfriend running that one because he was like, Oh, let me post on theirs for that one.

So yeah, babe, how did we score the Laron versus Mosar fight?

I thought it was a draw and then because we were watching it and then we were like, how was that fight?

OK.

Moving on, let's talk, let's talk.

Did you watch the BMF fight between Charles and Max?

OK, so obviously Charles put on a very dominant performance, but he got a lot, a little bit of flak because it was for the BMF title.

What were your thoughts about that fight?

That one made me sad because when you think of like the BMF oh sorry, when you think of the BMF title, you're like, OK, this is for like the baddest dude, you know, and like I just felt like that fight to me wasn't.

Like, like when we watched, uh, Justin and, and Max go at it, they went at it, you know, and then when you watch those two guys go at it, they were like it was just.

Do you think we need to, do you think if they're gonna continue the BMF title that maybe there's a special rule set that's instituted where you limit time on the ground?

Damn.

Can you do that though?

Like, I don't know.

Will they listen?

Dana can do whatever he wants, right?

He can do whatever he wants, but I mean, what do you think they would listen?

It might, it might be tough to get it by the commissions, but yeah, I don't know if you can get it by the commissions, but I mean, I think that would be great because like, yeah, I wanna see you guys like go out and swing.

I don't wanna see a dude just be like, yeah, let me go out as the baddest dude and let me just lay on top of you , like, you know, but like they, they, it kind of was like a, for me I was like, eh, the women's divisions think about like a BMF title for sure, and I definitely wanna have it.

Who do you want to fight?

Do you have a dream opponent?

I, I just heard you talking about Valentina.

She would be in contention, I think, no?

Yeah, I think you could put her in contention for it.

I just, I just, I have a hard time when you watch fighters that fight to be like cautious, and sometimes when you watch Valentina fight, she, when she fights, she fights more reserve.

She doesn't go out there to fight, she's a counterfighter, and I don't like watching counterfighters.

I'm like I wanna watch fighters that go out to go and kill.

Someone, you know, like they go out to be dominant, not to be a counterfer so she knockouts, I don't be counter's boring to me.

I'm just being honest with you, no, no, I hear you.

So I saw that you're not a counterfighter.

Um, you said that you'd really hate fighting yourself.

If you were gonna fight yourself, what would be your game plan in two sentences?

I'm not gonna tell you that.

Secret.

Can you give me one sentence?

I can't tell you that because then I'm telling you right before I fight someone.

Why would I tell you how to beat me right before I fight?

Honestly, I don't know how to beat me.

Why do you, why did you say, why would you hate fighting yourself then ?

Because I just know that I cannot be broken.

You cannot break me mentally and I would not want to fight someone that I know you cannot break mentally because I'm just gonna keep coming and it doesn't matter like it doesn't matter to me like how much you put me through, I will not stop coming.

And even if I was to lose a fight, I know that there's no girl that would like, like, once you get into a cage, you're gonna know that you don't ever want to get back in there with me.

That's what I want them to feel.

Is that how you're gonna make your opponent Alexa Grasso, obviously former champion, feel on Saturday night?

That's my plan.

What do you think of, um, what did you think when you were offered that fight?

Oh, I was, I was excited because it's something I've been calling for for so long.

Like that's the rematch I've been asking for for so long.

Does that, is it something that's like eating at you since you lost to her because you were, I mean, you were a kid when you fought, right?

Yeah, it's something that I've been just asking for because it's, it's a win that I wanted to get back and it's something that, you know, I've been just working for.

I know that she's the one that's the closest to the belt.

She was a former champion and.

Um, puts me at an 8 fight win streak and puts me right in line for the belt.

Obviously this prop might get you to the belt if you go out there and get the job done, but I think there is one girl out there that Erin Blanchfield, when will that fight happen?

I talked to her and she said, as long as Macy doesn't run for me, that fight has to happen.

What do you think of that?

Erin Blanchfield can have a fight with me when I'm defending my belt against her.

Do you think, I mean, she's coming off a win with Tracy.

Do you think that you, I think you would both be ranked 3rd if you went out there and got the job done?

Do you think it's performance dependent on what you do against Alexa?

Um, maybe, but you know, at an 8-5 win streak with a win over Alexa Grosso, I don't need to fight again to get a title shot.

So I'm not gonna sit there and be like, oh yeah, let me fight one more time and then have a title shot.

So, um.

Do you want, last one, do you want to fight her?

Is there a part of you that wants to fight her to shut her up?

Yeah, I'll, I'll beat her up, but it doesn't, that's not the, that's not the point.

The point is I don't need to fight again to get a title shot.

So the next plan is after I win against Alexa Grasso, I'm gonna have a title shot.

And if it's against Valentina, cool.

If it's against, uh, Aaron Blanchfield for the, for the belt, cool.

If it's, um.

Um, whoever it is, as long as it's for the belt, and then when I have the belt, if Aaron Blanchfield wants to fight for the belt, fine, but if they want to give Aaron Blanchfield the belt, then they can give her the belt and I'll wait or I'll go down and fight at 1:15.

I don't care.

Like it doesn't bother me, however it goes, I'll fight, but I'm not gonna fight for anything other than the belt after this fight.

Thank you so much.

Go follow Macy Barber on threads.

Yeah.