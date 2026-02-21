Jordan Stolz Shockingly Misses Podium in Speedskating Mass Start Final

In his final event of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Team USA speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz missed the podium.

Stolz finished in fourth place in the men’s mass start finals. He was in third place in the second-to-last lap, but Italy’s Andrea Giovannini shot past him with a great kick to finish. Stolz crossed the finish line in 8:04.51—right behind Giovannini at 8:04.42.

Netherlands speedskater Jorrit Bergsma finished in first place for the gold medal by a large margin, crossing the finish line at 7:55.50. Denmark’s Viktor Hald Thorup won the silver with a time of 8:00.52.

Stolz medaled in his first three events at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. He won gold in the men’s 1000-meter and 500-meter races, and claimed the silver in the 1500-meter race.

Stolz was trying to make history by becoming the second American to win three gold medals at a single Winter Olympics. While he came up just short of that goal, he’ll still exit Italy with three medals—a fantastic showing for the 21-year-old from Wisconsin.

