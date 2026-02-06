Lindsey Vonn’s First Olympics Downhill Training Run With Torn ACL Was a Success
Lindsey Vonn passed her first test of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday morning when she completed her first downhill training run just a week after tearing her ACL.
Whatever happens at the Milan Cortina Games, the fact that Vonn even made the trip after tearing her ACL is inspiring. If the 41-year old had shut it down after she was airlifted off the mountain in Switzerland last Friday, everyone would have understood. Instead she got back in the gym, told the press exactly what was going on and headed to Italy. No ambiguity. No hesitation. She came out of retirement and she’s going to ski until she can’t anymore.
You can see the full run here.
Vonn finished with a time of 1:40.33, which placed her 11th out of 43 skiiers. Jacqueline Wiles of Team USA posted the best run of the day with a time of 1:38.94.
Ahead of the run Vonn posted a selfie from the top of the mountain letting fans know she was in good spirits.
The women’s downhill is scheduled for Sunday. If things go well enough there, she also plans to ski in the team combined and super-G events next week. You can see Lindsey Vonn's Olympic schedule here.
