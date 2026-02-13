Lindsey Vonn Posts Candid Video From Hospital After Olympic Crash: ‘I Feel Very Lucky’

Days after a brutal crash that left her with a broken leg, Lindsey Vonn is still in the hospital. But the U.S. alpine skiing great at least appeared to be in good spirits as she continues to recover from her serious injuries.

The 41-year-old Vonn crashed on her women’s downhill run at the Milan Cortina Games on Feb. 8, marking a sudden and violent end to her Olympic dreams. Vonn was swiftly airlifted to a hospital and underwent surgery for a broken leg; she later revealed she underwent as many as three surgeries to repair her leg.

On Friday, Vonn shared another update on her health, this time opting to directly address her fans in a candid video from her hospital bed.

“Hey guys, just wanted to give a little update and say thank you so much to everyone that has been sending me flowers and letters and [stuffed animal] sharks,” Vonn said. “It’s just been so amazing and really helped me a lot, it’s been quite a hard few days in the hospital here, I’m finally feeling more like myself.

“Have a long, long way to go. Tomorrow I’ll have another surgery, and hopefully that goes well and then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point I will need another surgery. Still don’t know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging, but that’s kind of where I am right now. I am just in the hospital, very much immobile, but I have a lot of friends and family that have continued to visit. And like I said, the letters and the notes and everything have just been so incredible, and the staff and incredible team here has been amazing. So I feel very lucky and fortunate, I have so many people around me that have really helped me to do this.

“I just want to say thank you, and go Team USA. It’s been so great to watch and really lifted my spirits, so good job team and keep crushing it. I’ll check in with you guys when I can.”

A little update from me…❤️ thank you for all the love and support. Helps me so much🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ui0lfSS064 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 13, 2026

Vonn was competing on a ruptured left ACL that she suffered prior to the Games, but that didn’t appear to be the main cause of her crash. Instead, Vonn made a small error and clipped a gate during her run, which sent her tumbling into the snow.

Vonn has since remained active on social media, notably congratulating Team USA’s Breezy Johnson on her Olympic successes and sending encouraging messages to other compatriots as well.

Though this is likely her final Winter Games, Vonn, who has three Olympic medals in her decorated career, hasn’t made any declarative statements about her Olympic future. Her health is understandably her top priority at the moment, as it looks like she’s not quite out of the woods just yet.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated