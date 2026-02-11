Lindsey Vonn Shares Positive Update From Hospital Bed After Third Straight Surgery

Lindsey Vonn’s path to the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics was a grueling one. Her recovery from her brutal crash in the Games will likely take a heavy toll, too.

Vonn, 41, was trying to make history in the women’s downhill during the Milan Cortina Olympics earlier this week but clipped a gate on her run and tumbled violently into the snow. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery for a broken leg. Prior to her injury, she was competing on a ruptured left ACL that she suffered a little over a week before the Games.

Afterward, Vonn sadly lamented that she didn’t get the Olympic “storybook ending” that she wanted but didn’t regret her decision to put her body on the line one more time. On Wednesday she shared a social media post revealing that she underwent three straight surgeries in the wake of her crash and that she was beginning her recovery process.

“I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok.

“Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world. Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”

Vonn notably didn’t say anything about her future career plans, though her dad may have said it for her.

As a result of her devastating Olympic crash, Vonn suffered a complex tibia fracture that required multiple surgeries. She’s no stranger to injury setbacks, as she previously underwent a partial titanium replacement surgery in her right knee that allowed her to competitively train again after nearly six years of retirement. Vonn, who’s won 84 World Cup races and three Olympic medals (one gold from the 2010 Vancouver Games), has already been to the top of the mountain before. Her focus now, understandably, will be getting back to full health as she starts her long rehab journey.

