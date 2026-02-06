Who’ll Win in Italy? SI Picks Every Medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Manage Cookies

The Olympics in Milan and Cortina will feature 348 medals in 116 events across 16 disciplines. Reflecting the geography of recent Winter Games , these Winter Games will take place in five clusters, spread across northern Italy. The Olympic program will welcome a new sport, ski mountaineering, also known as skimo . Other established sports will feature new events such as men’s and women’s dual moguls in freestyle skiing, women’s doubles in luge, a mixed team event in skeleton and a large-hill women’s event in ski jumping.

Familiar U.S. stars Chloe Kim , Mikaela Schiffrin and Jordan Stolz are back to fight for medals. Traditional powers from Norway should dominate the Nordic sports, while athletes from Germany rule the sliding sports. In keeping with our own tradition at Sports Illustrated, here are our predictions for the podium.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill

Gold: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)

Silver: Dominik Paris (Italy)

Bronze: Franjo Von Allmen (Switzerland)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (U.S.) could contend. His mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, was the Olympic Slalom champion in 1972. Nine other family members were skiing competitors.

Men’s Super-G

Gold: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)

Silver: Giovanni Franzoni (Italy)

Bronze: Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria)

In 2021, Kriechmayr joined Hermann Maier and Bode Miller as the only skiers to win world Super-G and downhill golds in the same year.

Men’s Giant Slalom

Gold: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)

Silver: Stefan Brennsteiner (Austria)

Bronze: Marco Schwarz (Austria)

Though Odermatt is among history’s greatest Alpine skiers, his only Olympic medal is his GS gold in Beijing.

Men’s Slalom

Gold: Atle Lie McGrath (Norway)

Silver: Clément Noël (France)

Bronze: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (Brazil)

McGrath was born in Burlington, Vt.

Men’s Team Combined

Gold: Switzerland

Silver: Austria

Bronze: Italy

This new event replaces the parallel team event from 2022.

Women’s Downhill

Gold: Emma Aicher (Germany)

Silver: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

Bronze: Lindsey Vonn (U.S.)

Vonn went nearly five years in between World Cup races. In 2025, she won her first downhill since 2018.

Women’s Super-G

Gold: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

Silver: Alice Robinson (New Zealand)

Bronze: Romane Miradoli (France)

Robinson made her Olympic debut in 2018 when she was just 16.

Lindsey Vonn will be competing with a torn ACL suffered a week before the Winter Games. | Denis Balibouse/Reuters via Imagn Images

Women’s Giant Slalom

Gold: Julia Scheib (Austria)

Silver: Sara Hector (Sweden)

Bronze: Camille Rast (Switzerland)

Scheib has twice suffered a torn ACL.

Women’s Slalom

Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.)

Silver: Camille Rast (Switzerland)

Bronze: Lara Colturi (Albania)

Colturi, 19, eyes Albania’s first Winter Olympic medal.

Women’s Team Combined

Gold: U.S.

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Switzerland

The U.S. team of Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson won the 2025 world title.

Biathlon

Men’s 10-km Sprint

Gold: Tommaso Giacomel (Italy)

Silver: Johan-Olav Botn (Norway)

Bronze: Eric Perrot (France)

Both of Perrot’s parents, Franck and Tone, were biathletes. Franck was an Olympian for France; Tone is a two-time Norwegian champion.

Men’s 12.5-km Pursuit

Gold: Eric Perrot (France)

Silver: Sebastian Samuelsson (Sweden)

Bronze: Johan-Olav Botn (Norway)

Samuelsson had his team’s fastest leg when he led Sweden to relay gold at the 2018 Games.

Men’s 15-km Mass Start

Gold: Tommaso Giacomel (Italy)

Silver: Eric Perrot (France)

Bronze: Sturla Holm Lægreid (Norway)

In Giacomel’s first World Cup race of the 2021–22 season, he missed eight targets and finished 95th.

The scenic town of Anterselva will host the biathlon event. | Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters via Imagn Images

Men’s 20-km Individual

Gold: Johan-Olav Botn (Norway)

Silver: Eric Perrot (France)

Bronze: Tommaso Giacomel (Italy)

Botn led the overall World Cup points standings this season until an illness sidelined him in January.

Men’s 4x7.5-km Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: France

Bronze: Germany

Norway narrowly leads Germany, 55–54, in all-time Olympic biathlon medals.

Women’s 7.5-km Sprint

Gold: Lou Jeanmonnot (France)

Silver: Maren Kirkeeide (Norway)

Bronze: Suvi Minkkinen (Finland)

Jeanmonnot’s sporting career began with gymnastics and mountain biking before biathlon.

Women’s 10-km Pursuit

Gold: Suvi Minkkinen (Finland)

Silver: Lou Jeanmonnot (France)

Bronze: Anna Magnusson (Sweden)

Jeanmonnot lost out on the World Cup title last season when she fell on the final turn of her final race.

Women’s 12.5-km Mass Start

Gold: Maren Kirkeeide (Norway)

Silver: Lou Jeanmonnot (France)

Bronze: Elvira Öberg (Sweden)

Maren’s brother, Simon, is also a competitive biathlete.

Women’s 15-km Individual

Gold: Dorothea Wierer (Italy)

Silver: Lou Jeanmonnot (France)

Bronze: Hanna Öberg (Sweden)

Defending world champ Julia Simon was suspended for six months for committing theft and credit card fraud against French teammates.

Women’s 4x6-km Relay

Gold: France

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Sweden

Europeans have won 94 of 96 Olympic biathlon golds. Canadians won the other two.

Team Mixed 4x6-km Relay

Gold: France

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Sweden

The Norwegians are mourning the loss of former teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken, who died at 27 in December.

Bobsled

Two-Man

Gold: Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer (Germany)

Silver: Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schüller (Germany)

Bronze: Adam Ammour and Alexander Schaller (Germany)

German duos swept the medals in 2022 in Beijing.

Four-Man

Gold: Germany – Johannes Lochner driver

Silver: Germany – Adam Ammour driver

Bronze: Germany – Francisco Friedrich, driver

Friedrich’s foursome defeated Lochner’s by .37 seconds in 2022.

Women’s Monobob

Gold: Bree Walker (Australia)

Silver: Laura Nolte (Germany)

Bronze: Kaillie Humphries (U.S.)

U.S. sledders Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor took gold and silver in 2022, when the event made its Olympic debut.

After switching from Team Canada, Kaillie Humphries won the monobob for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Games. | Harrison Hill-Imagn Images

Two-Woman

Gold: Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi (Germany)

Silver: Kaillie Humphries and Jasmine Jones (U.S.)

Bronze: Kim Kalicki and Talea Prepens (Germany)

U.S. sledders have won medals in this event at all six Olympics.

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s Sprint Classic

Gold: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (Norway)

Silver: Federico Pellegrino (Italy)

Bronze: Oskar Opstad Vike (Norway)

Klæbo is the two-time defending Olympic champ and four-time defending world champ in this event. Because of its sprint depth, Norway left emerging sprint star Lars Heggen, 20, off the team.

Men’s 10-km Interval Start Free

Gold: Harald Østberg Amundsen (Norway)

Silver: Einar Hedegart (Norway)

Bronze: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway)

Harald’s twin sister, Hedda, is a pro cross-country skier.

Men’s 10-km + 10-km Skiathlon

Gold: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway)

Silver: Martin Løwstrøm Nyenget (Norway)

Bronze: Harald Amundsen (Norway)

Klæbo’s seven Olympic medals are second only to Bjorn Daehlie’s 12 for male cross-country skiers.

Men’s 50-km Start Classic

Gold: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (Norway)

Silver: Mattis Stenshagen (Norway)

Bronze: Martin Løwstrøm Nyenget (Norway)

Klæbo and Stenshagen took gold and silver at the prestigious six-stage Tour de Ski in January.

Men’s Team Sprint Freestyle

Gold: Norway

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Switzerland

Italy earned 17 medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, its highest Winter Games total since 1994.

Men’s 4x7.5-km Relay

Gold: Norway

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Sweden

All of the distances in cross country skiing will be equal between men and women for the first time.

Women’s Sprint Classic

Gold: Jonna Sundling (Sweden)

Silver: Maja Dahlqvist (Sweden)

Bronze: Nadine Fähndrich (Switzerland)

Sundling is the reigning three-time world sprint champion.

Women’s 10km Interval Start Free

Gold: Moa Ilar (Sweden)

Silver: Teresa Stadlober (Austria)

Bronze: Astrid Øyre Slind (Norway)

Slind will turn 38 during the Milan Cortina Games. She has never competed at the Olympics.

Women’s 10-km + 10-km Skiathlon

Gold: Ebba Andersson (Sweden)

Silver: Jessie Diggins (U.S.)

Bronze: Heidi Weng (Norway)

Diggins has been an active advocate for climate change and has openly discussed her relapse of an eating disorder in order to raise awareness.

Jessie Diggins is the most decorated American cross-country skier ever with three Olympic medals. | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Women’s 50-km Start Classic

Gold: Astrid Øyre Slind (Norway)

Silver: Ebba Andersson (Sweden)

Bronze: Frida Karlsson (Sweden)

As a track and field athlete, Anderssson competed for Sweden at the European Athletics Junior Championships in 2015, placing sixth in the 3,000 meters.

Women’s Team Sprint Freestyle

Gold: Norway

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: Germany

Four different nations (Germany, U.S., Norway and Sweden) have won this race in the five times it has been held.

Women’s 4x7.5-km Relay

Gold: Sweden

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Finland

European athletes have won 178 of 182 Olympic golds in cross-country skiing.

Curling

Men’s

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Switzerland

Canada leads the all-time curling medals table with 12.

Women’s

Gold: Switzerland

Silver: Canada

Bronze: South Korea

Canada’s women’s team won world titles in 2024 and 2025.

Mixed Doubles

Gold: Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner (Italy)

Silver: Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat (Great Britain)

Bronze: Isabella Wranå and Rasmus Wranå (Sweden)

The Wranå siblings are coached by their father, Mats, a member of Sweden’s Curling Hall of Fame.

Figure Skating

Men’s

Gold: Ilia Malinin (U.S.)

Silver: Yuma Kagiyama (Japan)

Bronze: Shun Sato (Japan)

Malinin isn’t the first Olympian in his family; both of his parents competed for Uzbekistan in Olympic figure skating.

Ilia Malinin has hinted that he could pull out an unprecedented quintuple jump in Milan. | Justin James Muir/Sports Illustrated

Women’s

Gold: Kaori Sakamoto (Japan)

Silver: Amber Glenn (U.S.)

Bronze: Ami Nakai (Japan)

U.S. skaters Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito could also stand on the podium.

Pairs

Gold: Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava (Georgia)

Silver: Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (Japan)

Bronze: Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin (Germany)

Georgia has won 47 Summer Olympic medals, but none at the Winter Games.

Ice Dance

Gold: Madison Chock and Evan Bates (U.S.)

Silver: Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron (France)

Bronze: Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy)

Chock and Bates married in 2024 and are three-time defending world champs.

Team Event

Gold: U.S.

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Italy

The U.S. team was awarded gold two and a half years after a positive Russian doping test at the 2022 Games.

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s Moguls

Gold: Ikuma Horishima (Japan)

Silver: Mikaël Kingsbury (Canada)

Bronze: Matt Graham (Australia)

Utah’s Nick Page is a medal threat here.

Men’s Dual Moguls

Gold: Ikuma Horishima (Japan)

Silver: Mikaël Kingsbury (Canada)

Bronze: Julien Viel (Canada)

At age 10, Kingsbury put the Olympic rings above his bed with the words: “I will win,” a prediction that came true in 2018.

Men’s Aerials

Gold: Noé Roth (Switzerland)

Silver: Sun Jiaxu (China)

Bronze: Dmytro Kotovskyi (Ukraine)

Roth’s mother, Colette Brand, was a bronze medalist in aerials at the 1998 Olympics.

Men’s Ski Cross

Gold: Reece Howden (Canada)

Silver: Simone Deromedis (Italy)

Bronze: Alex Fiva (Switzerland)

In December, Howden took the all-time lead in World Cup ski cross wins with 19. He now has 22.

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe

Gold: Fin Melville Ives (Australia)

Silver: Alex Ferreira (U.S.)

Bronze: Nick Goepper (U.S.)

Fin’s twin brother, Campbell, is also a freestyle skier and pro snowboarder.

A native of Aspen, Colo., Alex Ferreira has medaled in the last two Winter Olympics. | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Men’s Slopestyle

Gold: Birk Ruud (Norway)

Silver: Luca Harrington (New Zealand)

Bronze: Alex Hall (U.S.)

Ruud won gold in Big Air in 2022 on his first run and completed his second run while holding a Norwegian flag.

Men’s Big Air

Gold: Luca Harrington (New Zealand)

Silver: Mac Forehand (U.S.)

Bronze: Dylan Deschamps (Canada)

Luca’s older brother, Ben, competed in the halfpipe event at the Beijing Games and the duo will compete together on the 2026 team.

Women’s Moguls

Gold: Jakara Anthony (Australia)

Silver: Jaelin Kauf (U.S.)

Bronze: Liz Lemley (U.S.)

Lemley missed the 2024–25 season with an ACL injury.

Women’s Dual Moguls

Gold: Jaelin Kauf (U.S.)

Silver: Perrine Laffont (France)

Bronze: Tess Johnson (U.S.)

Jaelin’s parents, Patti Sherman-Kauf and Scott Kauf, were both pro mogul skiers. Patti also won three X Games medals in ski cross.

Women’s Aerials

Gold: Xu Mengtao (China)

Silver: Kaila Kuhn (U.S.)

Bronze: Danielle Scott (Australia)

At age 7, Scott was the youngest athlete to be offered a scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sports in gymnastics.

Women’s Ski Cross

Gold: Sandra Näslund (Sweden)

Silver: Daniela Maier (Germany)

Bronze: Fanny Smith (Switzerland)

Smith and Maier shared Olympic bronze in 2022 after a judging controversy modified the original results 10 months later.

Women’s Halfpipe

Gold: Zoe Atkin (Great Britain)

Silver: Eileen Gu (China)

Bronze: Zhang Kexin (China)

Atkin was born in Newton, Mass., and grew up on the East Coast. Australian star-in-waiting Indra Brown, 16, is a medal threat.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Eileen Gu won gold for China in Beijing. | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Women’s Slopestyle

Gold: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

Silver: Megan Oldham (Canada)

Bronze: Olivia Asselin (Canada)

Frenchwoman Tess Ledeux, World Cup points leader in 2024–25, is out with post-concussion syndrome.

Women’s Big Air

Gold: Naomi Urness (Canada)

Silver: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

Bronze: Anni Kärävä (Finland)

Defending world champ Flora Tabanelli of Italy suffered a knee injury in November but has recovered to compete in the Games.

Mixed Team Aerials

Gold: China

Silver: U.S.

Bronze: Australia

The U.S. trio of Ashley Caldwell, Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis won gold in Beijing. Caldwell and Schoenfeld are now married.

Hockey

Men’s

Gold: Canada

Silver: U.S.

Bronze: Finland

Since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, the U.S. men have won two silvers, but no golds.

The U.S. and Canada have a score to settle after last year’s raucous 4 Nations Face-Off final. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Women’s

Gold: U.S.

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Finland

The U.S. and Canada have faced each other for gold in 23 of 24 world championships.

Luge

Men’s Singles

Gold: Jonas Müller (Austria)

Silver: Felix Loch (Germany)

Bronze: Max Langenhan (Germany)

Five-time Olympian Loch won gold in 2010 and ’14, but missed the podium in ’18 and ’22.

Men’s Doubles

Gold: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (Germany)

Silver: Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl (Austria)

Bronze: Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schöpf (Austria)

The Tobiases are known as The Bayern Express.

Women’s Singles

Gold: Julia Taubitz (Germany)

Silver: Merle Fräbel (Germany)

Bronze: Lisa Schulte (Austria)

Team USA’s Emily Fischnaller and Summer Britcher are medal threats in this event.

Women’s Doubles

Gold: Selina Egle and Lara Kipp (Austria)

Silver: Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina (Germany)

Bronze: Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby (U.S.)

Eitberger, 35, was a singles slider until 2023–24. Her partner, Matschina, is 20.

Team Relay

Gold: Germany

Silver: U.S.

Bronze: Austria

German lugers (including West Germany and East Germany) have led the medal table at 15 of 16 Winter Olympics.

Nordic Combined

Men’s

Gold: Johannes Lamparter (Austria)

Silver: Jens Luras Oftebro (Norway)

Bronze: Stefan Rettenegger (Austria)

Lamparter was a U-17 Austrian champion in weightlifting.

No nation has earned more medals in Nordic combined than Norway’s 35. | Matt Kryger-Imagn Images

Team Sprint

Gold: Norway

Silver: Austria

Bronze: Germany

Norway leads all winter Olympic teams in total medals (406) and golds (148).

Short-Track Speedskating

Men’s 500 Meters

Gold: William Dandjinou (Canada)

Silver: Steven Dubois (Canada)

Bronze: Pietro Sighel (Italy)

Watch for Andrew Heo (U.S.), the only man to beat Dandjinou at 500 this season.

Men’s 1,000 Meters

Gold: Rim Jong-un (South Korea)

Silver: Liu Shaoang (China)

Bronze: Pietro Sighel (Italy)

In 2022, China’s Ren Ziwei and Li Wenlong advanced through the semis because two other skaters were disqualified. They won gold and silver in the final after a penalty disqualified the original winner.

Men’s 1,500 Meters

Gold: William Dandjinou (Canada)

Silver: Thomas Nadalini (Italy)

Bronze: Sun Long (China)

Entertaining Dandjinou has his own line of skating merchandise and is known for the eagle and sleep celebrations after races.

Men’s Team 5,000-Meter Relay

Gold: South Korea

Silver: China

Bronze: Italy

South Korea’s first medal at these Games will be the nation’s 400th overall Olympic medal.

Women’s 500 Meters

Gold: Xandra Velzeboer (Netherlands)

Silver: Corinne Stoddard (U.S.)

Bronze: Courtney Sarault (Canada)

Stoddard broke her nose during the heats at the 2022 Games, but subsequently finished the competition, placing seventh in the 1,000.

Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., Courtney Sarault (left) is a medal favorite for Team Canada. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Women’s 1,000 Meters

Gold: Courtney Sarault (Canada)

Silver: Hanne Desmet (Belgium)

Bronze: Corinne Stoddard (U.S.)

Desmet’s coach (and boyfriend) is former world champ Joey Mantia.

Women’s 1,500 Meters

Gold: Kim Gil-li (South Korea)

Silver: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea)

Bronze: Courtney Sarault (Canada)

South Korea leads all nations with 53 Olympic short-track medals and 26 golds.

Women’s Team 3,000-Meter Relay

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Canada

Bronze: South Korea

South Korea has won six Olympic golds in this race. No other nation has more than one.

Mixed Team 2,000-Meter Relay

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: South Korea

Bronze: Canada

In 2022, Hungary and Canada crashed in the first turn, forcing a restart. Canada was later DQ’d for a subsequent collision.

Skeleton

Men’s

Gold: Matt Weston (Great Britain)

Silver: Christopher Grotheer (Germany)

Bronze: Marcus Wyatt (Great Britain)

Well before he won world skeleton titles in 2023 and ’25, Weston was a national taekwondo athlete and a pro rugby player.

Great Britain’s streak of five straight Olympics with a medal in skeleton came to an end in Beijing. | Andrew P. Scott-Imagn Images

Women’s

Gold: Kim Meylemans (Belgium)

Silver: Jacqueline Pfeifer (Germany)

Bronze: Janine Flock (Austria)

Flock is eyeing her first Olympic medal at age 36.

Mixed Team Event

Gold: Tabitha Stoecker and Marcus Wyatt (Great Britain)

Silver: Jacqueline Pfeifer and Christopher Grotheer/Axel Jungk (Germany)

Bronze: Mystique Ro and Austin Florian (U.S.)

Ro has a fear of theme park rides. Stoecker failed her first road driving test.

Ski Jumping

Men’s Normal Hill

Gold: Domen Prevc (Slovenia)

Silver: Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan)

Bronze: Anže Lanišek (Slovenia)

Three of Prevc’s four siblings are all ski jumpers. His dad is a ski jumping referee.

Men’s Large Hill

Gold: Domen Prevc (Slovenia)

Silver: Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan)

Bronze: Daniel Tschofenig (Austria)

Ryoyu Kobayashi’s older brother, Junshiro, was a world bronze medalist in 2019.

Ryoyu Kobayashi has earned two Olympic medals for Japan in ski jumping. | Andrew P. Scott-Imagn Images

Super Team

Gold: Austria

Silver: Slovenia

Bronze: Norway

The Super Team event, featuring two jumpers instead of four, will make its Olympic debut at Milan Cortina.

Women’s Small Hill

Gold: Nika Prevc (Slovenia)

Silver: Lisa Eder (Austria)

Bronze: Selina Freitag (Germany)

Prevc finished the 2024–25 season with ten consecutive individual World Cup victories.

Women’s Large Hill

Gold: Nika Prevc (Slovenia)

Silver: Nozomi Maruyama (Japan)

Bronze: Anna Odine Strøm (Norway)

Japan is the only non-European nation to win an Olympic ski jumping gold medal.

Mixed Team



Gold: Norway

Silver: Slovenia

Bronze: Austria

Norway was the top ski-jumping nation at the first six Olympics, but just once since 1964.

Ski Mountaineering (Skimo)

Men’s Sprint

Gold: Thibault Anselmet (France)

Silver: Oriol Cardona Coll (Spain)

Bronze: Nikita Filippov (Individual Neutral Athletes)

Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) compete under the Olympic flag because the nations of Russia and Belarus are banned from competing at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Women’s Sprint

Gold: Emily Harrop (France)

Silver: Giulia Murada (Italy)

Bronze: Margot Ravinel (France)

Frenchwoman Ravinel was born in England.

Mixed Team Relay

Gold: Emily Harrop and Thibault Anselmet (France)

Silver: Ana Alonso Rodriguez and Oriol Cardona Coll (Spain)

Bronze: Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler (Switzerland)

Kistler is studying mechanical engineering in Zurich.

Snowboard

Men’s Big Air

Gold: Kira Kimura (Japan)

Silver: Su Yiming (China)

Bronze: Ryoma Kimata (Japan)

At the World Championships last year, Kimata crashed and bloodied his nose on his second run, then won gold on his third run.

Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Maurizio Bormolini (Italy)

Silver: Benjamin Karl (Austria)

Bronze: Stefan Baumeister (Germany)

Watch for Italy’s seven-time Olympian Roland Fischnaller, still going strong at 45.

Men’s Halfpipe

Gold: Scotty James (Australia)

Silver: Ruka Hirano (Japan)

Bronze: Ayumu Hirano (Japan)

James is married to Canadian singer and heiress Chloe Stroll, sister of F1 driver Lance Stroll.

Men’s Snowboard Cross

Gold: Adam Lambert (Australia)

Silver: Eliot Grondin (Canada)

Bronze: Jonas Chollet (France)

The Chollet brothers, Jonas and Aidan, crossed the line together—Jonas officially recorded his first win—at a World Cup in Cervinia, Italy, in December.

Men’s Slopestyle

Gold: Red Gerard (U.S.)

Silver: Su Yiming (China)

Bronze: Mark McMorris (Canada)

McMorris’s recent win at the X Games in Aspen marked his 25th X Games medal, more than any other athlete.

Women’s Big Air

Gold: Kokomo Murase (Japan)

Silver: Mia Brookes (Great Britain)

Bronze: Mari Fukada (Japan)

Murase won gold in this event at the X Games in 2018 at age 13.

Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Tsubaki Miki (Japan)

Silver: Elisa Caffont (Italy)

Bronze: Ester Ledecká (Czech Republic)

In 2018, Ledecká won gold in both this event and Alpine Super-G.

Women’s Halfpipe

Gold: Sara Shimizu (Japan)

Silver: Chloe Kim (U.S.)

Bronze: Rise Kudo (Japan)

Kim is the two-time reigning champ having won her first Olympic title at 17.

At 25 years old, Chloe Kim is looking for her third straight Olympic gold medal. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Women’s Snowboard Cross

Gold: Charlotte Bankes (Great Britain)

Silver: Michela Moioli (Italy)

Bronze: Julia Nirani-Pereira (France)

Though British-born, Bankes represented France at the 2014 and ’18 Olympics.

Women’s Slopestyle

Gold: Kokomo Murase (Japan)

Silver: Mia Brookes (Great Britain)

Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand)

Brookes became the first woman to land a Cab 1,440 double grab when she won world gold in 2023 at age 16.

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Gold: France

Silver: Australia

Bronze: Italy

Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis pulled a dramatic upset when the event made its Olympic debut in 2022.

Speedskating

Men’s 500 Meters

Gold: Jordan Stolz (U.S.)

Silver: Jenning de Boo (Netherlands)

Bronze: Damian Żurek (Poland)

Jordan’s dad, Dirk, a police officer from Germany, affixed outdoor lighting to the local pond so Jordan could skate.

Men’s 1,000 Meters

Gold: Jordan Stolz (U.S.)

Silver: Damian Żurek (Poland)

Bronze: Jenning de Boo (Netherlands)

Stolz fell early during this race at the U.S. Olympic Trials, but still finished third.

Men’s 1,500 Meters

Gold: Jordan Stolz (U.S.)

Silver: Peder Kongshaug (Norway)

Bronze: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands)

Nuis is the two-time defending champ at this distance.

Wisconsin’s Jordan Stolz competed in his first Olympics at just 17 years old. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Men’s 5,000 Meters

Gold: Metoděj Jilek (Czech Republic)

Silver: Timothy Loubineaud (France)

Bronze: Sander Eitrem (Norway)

Utah’s Casey Dawson is a contender here.

Men’s 10,000 Meters

Gold: Davide Ghiotto (Italy)

Silver: Stijn van de Bunt (Netherlands)

Bronze: Metoděj Jilek (Czech Republic)

Ghiotto has won the World Single Distances title at 10,000 meters for three straight years.

Men’s Mass Start

Gold: Bart Swings (Belgium)

Silver: Jordan Stolz (U.S.)

Bronze: Jorrit Bergsma (Netherlands)

With gold and silver in the event, Swings is Belgium’s only two-time Winter Olympic medalist.

Men’s Team Pursuit

Gold: U.S.

Silver: Netherlands

Bronze: Italy

The U.S. created and pioneered the method of pushing one another in unchanging order rather than the traditional pattern of switching leaders to break wind drafts.

Women’s 500 Meters

Gold: Femke Kok (Netherlands)

Silver: Yukino Yoshida (Japan)

Bronze: Kaja Ziomek-Nogal (Poland)

Defending champ Erin Jackson (U.S.) is a strong contender.

Women’s 1,000 Meters

Gold: Femke Kok (Netherlands)

Silver: Jutta Leerdam (Netherlands)

Bronze: Brittany Bowe (U.S.)

Bowe will turn 38 after the Games.

Brittany Bowe has earned bronze in each of the last two Winter Olympics. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Women’s 1,500 Meters

Gold: Miho Takagi (Japan)

Silver: Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong (Netherlands)

Bronze: Ragne Wiklund (Norway)

Reigning world champ Joy Beune failed to make the Dutch team in this event.

Women’s 3,000 Meters

Gold: Joy Beune (Netherlands)

Silver: Merel Conijn (Netherlands)

Bronze: Ragne Wiklund (Norway)

Watch for 38-year-old Czech Martina Sáblíková, who has seven medals over four Olympics.

Women’s 5,000 Meters

Gold: Ragne Wiklund (Norway)

Silver: Merel Conijn (Netherlands)

Bronze: Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy)

Francesca was the grandniece of actress Gina Lollobrigida.

Women’s Mass Start

Gold: Marijke Groenewoud (Netherlands)

Silver: Mia Manganello (U.S.)

Bronze: Ivanie Blondin (Canada)

With a background in short-track skating and road cycling, Manganello, 36, is well-suited for the clutter of the mass start.

Women’s Team Pursuit

Gold: Canada

Silver: Japan

Bronze: Netherlands

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin converted from short-track skating after suffering five concussions over three years.

