Megan Keller's Beautiful Gold Medal-Winning Goal for Team USA Had Sports World in Awe

Canada was about two minutes away from securing a women’s ice hockey gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Instead, they’ll settle for silver, thanks to some late heroics from Hilary Knight, who scored an equalizer late in the third period, and Megan Keller, who dazzled with a sensational overtime winner.

Keller secured the third Olympic gold medal in Team USA’s women’s ice hockey history with her jaw-dropping goal in overtime, during which she expertly deked out a Canadian defender before fitting the puck under the pads of Ann-Renee Desbiens.

It was a majestic move to shed her defender, deking to her right and re-collecting the puck before finishing the job with a fantastic finish. But let’s not forget the otherworldly pass from within her own zone from Taylor Heise, which set up Keller for her magnificent game-winner.

A GOLDEN GOAL FOR GOLD! pic.twitter.com/oLDfElGnI9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Keller’s goal set U.S. hockey fans abuzz, and the sports world was completely awestricken by the dramatic finish to the women’s ice hockey gold medal game.

A gold medal on the line? And you pull off this move to lead your country over Canada?



Megan Keller. USA legend. 🇺🇸🏅pic.twitter.com/Yj7DRG6PWG — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 19, 2026

LETS GOOOOO!!!!! Wow what a goal to win it! @usahockey #USA 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) February 19, 2026

Absolute filth… U S A 🥇 — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) February 19, 2026

Megan Keller, what a GOALLLL 🦅🦅 — Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) February 19, 2026

MEGAN KELLER calls game. Calls gold medal. The United States wins — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 19, 2026

considering the stakes, the spotlight, the skill and guts it required, this has to be one of the greatest goals ever scored.

absolutely brilliant https://t.co/4LlTahtLff — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) February 19, 2026

i don’t know much about hockey but this the best goal i’ve ever seen https://t.co/70XcgO6OjF — lia (@liaa25__) February 19, 2026

Might be the greatest move I’ve ever seen in such a huge moment.



American Hero Megan Keller#TeamUSA

pic.twitter.com/XC8QOHFtMW — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappasTV) February 19, 2026

Dangles past the defender and then goes backhand to beat Canada for the gold?



FILTHY walk off winner by Megan Keller.



Inject it into my veins.pic.twitter.com/ok7iSWIuQ5 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) February 19, 2026

That’s a moment that will live on his U.S. hockey history for eternity. Keller was dominant all tournament long, but no moment was bigger than her decisive goal to secure the gold medal.

