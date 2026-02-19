Megan Keller's Beautiful Gold Medal-Winning Goal for Team USA Had Sports World in Awe
Canada was about two minutes away from securing a women’s ice hockey gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Instead, they’ll settle for silver, thanks to some late heroics from Hilary Knight, who scored an equalizer late in the third period, and Megan Keller, who dazzled with a sensational overtime winner.
Keller secured the third Olympic gold medal in Team USA’s women’s ice hockey history with her jaw-dropping goal in overtime, during which she expertly deked out a Canadian defender before fitting the puck under the pads of Ann-Renee Desbiens.
It was a majestic move to shed her defender, deking to her right and re-collecting the puck before finishing the job with a fantastic finish. But let’s not forget the otherworldly pass from within her own zone from Taylor Heise, which set up Keller for her magnificent game-winner.
Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Keller’s goal set U.S. hockey fans abuzz, and the sports world was completely awestricken by the dramatic finish to the women’s ice hockey gold medal game.
That’s a moment that will live on his U.S. hockey history for eternity. Keller was dominant all tournament long, but no moment was bigger than her decisive goal to secure the gold medal.
