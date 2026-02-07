Switzerland's Franjo Von Allmen Takes First Gold Medal of Winter Olympics in Men’s Downhill

There are plenty of moments where you could argue the Olympics officially begin.

On Friday, Milan hosted the opening ceremony, providing a formal start to the sporting festivities. But as curling fans were already well aware, several sports had already gotten a jump on the Olympic competition before the lighting of the Olympic flame.

On Saturday, we got the final, definitive announcement that the Olympics were on, in the form of the first gold medal winner. Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen took gold in the men’s downhill, dominating his run down the side of a gorgeous mountain in Bormio.

Look at this man fly. This is what the Olympics are all about.

Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen claims the FIRST GOLD MEDAL of the #WinterOlympics in the men’s downhill with a time of 1:51.61! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Qe3vIRNXbo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2026

While von Allmen took gold, the host nation of Italy put up a valiant fight, with Giovanni Franzoni coming close to edging out Allmen before ultimately settling for silver. His countryman Dominik Paris claimed bronze, meaning Italy left the podium with two medals the first time any hardward was awarded.

A first Olympic medal for all three athletes on the men's downhill podium! 🙌



For Franjo von Allmen and Giovanni Franzoni it was also their first-ever Olympic race 🤯 #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/cfqHCwy6Tg — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) February 7, 2026

There are plenty more medals to be handed out over the next two weeks, and we can’t wait to see them.

