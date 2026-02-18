Team USA Men’s Hockey to Face Sweden in Olympic Quarterfinals: Here’s What to Know
Team USA and Sweden will face off on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET, NBC) in a quarterfinals bout at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The Swedes took care of business against Latvia on Tuesday, securing their place in the quarterfinals via a 5–1 win in the qualifying round.
Although the U.S. remains undefeated through its first three games in Milan, the Swedish team will be a difficult opponent. Sweden has an abundance of talent on its roster and has won three of its four games at the Olympics, with its only loss coming at the hands of a talented Finland squad in the preliminary rounds.
Let’s take a look at Sweden’s roster and its past games at this year’s Olympics, and in its history at the Games.
Sweden Olympic Ice Hockey History
The Swedish ice hockey team has a long and storied history at the Olympic Games. Sweden has sent an ice hockey team to the Winter Olympics every four years since the sport was added to the Games in Antwerp in 1920. The country has won gold twice, winning it all in 1994 at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, and again in 2006 at the Games in Turin, Italy. In total, Sweden has nine medals at the Olympics and has participated in the Games 21 times.
Sweden hasn’t earned a medal of any kind since NHL players were prohibited from participating in the Olympics. Their last medal was a silver in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, and they’ll look to avoid going three consecutive Games without a medal since their poor run from 1968 to 1976.
Team Sweden’s Olympic Hockey Roster
Team Sweden has a potent attack, with NHL players across all four lines. Sweden is one of three nations at the Olympics with a men’s hockey roster consisting entirely of NHL talent.
Player
Position
NHL Team
Jesper Bratt
Forward
New Jersey Devils
Joel Eriksson Ek
Forward
Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg
Forward
Nashville Predators
Pontus Holmberg
Forward
Tampa Bay Lightning
Marcus Johansson
Forward
Minnesota Wild
Adrian Kempe
Forward
Los Angeles Kings
Gabriel Landeskog
Forward
Colorado Avalanche
Elias Lindholm
Forward
Boston Bruins
William Nylander
Forward
Toronto Maple Leafs
Elias Pettersson
Forward
Vancouver Canucks
Rickard Rakell
Forward
Pittsburgh Penguins
Lucas Raymond
Forward
Detroit Red Wings
Alexander Wennberg
Forward
San Jose Sharks
Mika Zibanejad
Forward
New York Rangers
Rasmus Andersson
Defenseman
Vegas Golden Knights
Philip Broberg
Defenseman
St. Louis Blues
Rasmus Dahlin
Defenseman
Buffalo Sabres
Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Defenseman
Toronto Maple Leafs
Gustav Forsling
Defenseman
Florida Panthers
Victor Hedman
Defenseman
Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Karlsson
Defenseman
San Jose Sharks
Hampus Lindholm
Defenseman
Boston Bruins
Filip Gustavsson
Goalie
Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrom
Goalie
New Jersey Devils
Jesper Wallstedt
Goalie
Minnesota Wild
Sweden has done plenty of tinkering with its roster, including benching some of its more notable forwards, such as Filip Forsberg and Jesper Bratt, at various points throughout the Games. Lucas Raymond has enjoyed a sensational Olympics thus far, with eight points in his first four games, second most among all skaters, trailing only Connor McDavid. He’ll be a major threat on Wednesday against the U.S.
Mika Zibanejad and Rasmus Dahlin have both contributed five points apiece, while William Nylander, Adrian Kempe and Erik Karlsson all have four points.
Sweden at the Milan Cortina Olympics
Preliminary Round:
Game 1: Sweden 5, Italy 2
Goals: Landeskog, Forsling, Nylander, Zibanejad, Hedman
Game 2: Finland 4, Sweden 1
Goals: Dahlin
Game 3: Sweden 5, Slovakia 3
Goals: Eriksson Ek, Kempe, Pettersson (2), Raymond
Qualifying Round
Game 4: Sweden 5, Latvia 1
Goals: Kempe, Landeskog, Forsberg, Zibanejad, Nylander
