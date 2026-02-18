SI

Team USA Men’s Hockey to Face Sweden in Olympic Quarterfinals: Here’s What to Know

Karl Rasmussen
Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk will look to lead Team USA to a win in the quarterfinals against Sweden.
Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk will look to lead Team USA to a win in the quarterfinals against Sweden.

Team USA and Sweden will face off on Wednesday (3:10 p.m. ET, NBC) in a quarterfinals bout at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The Swedes took care of business against Latvia on Tuesday, securing their place in the quarterfinals via a 5–1 win in the qualifying round.

Although the U.S. remains undefeated through its first three games in Milan, the Swedish team will be a difficult opponent. Sweden has an abundance of talent on its roster and has won three of its four games at the Olympics, with its only loss coming at the hands of a talented Finland squad in the preliminary rounds.

Let’s take a look at Sweden’s roster and its past games at this year’s Olympics, and in its history at the Games.

Sweden Olympic Ice Hockey History

The Swedish ice hockey team has a long and storied history at the Olympic Games. Sweden has sent an ice hockey team to the Winter Olympics every four years since the sport was added to the Games in Antwerp in 1920. The country has won gold twice, winning it all in 1994 at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, and again in 2006 at the Games in Turin, Italy. In total, Sweden has nine medals at the Olympics and has participated in the Games 21 times.

Sweden hasn’t earned a medal of any kind since NHL players were prohibited from participating in the Olympics. Their last medal was a silver in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, and they’ll look to avoid going three consecutive Games without a medal since their poor run from 1968 to 1976.

Team Sweden’s Olympic Hockey Roster

Team Sweden has a potent attack, with NHL players across all four lines. Sweden is one of three nations at the Olympics with a men’s hockey roster consisting entirely of NHL talent.

Player

Position

NHL Team

Jesper Bratt

Forward

New Jersey Devils

Joel Eriksson Ek

Forward

Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg

Forward

Nashville Predators

Pontus Holmberg

Forward

Tampa Bay Lightning

Marcus Johansson

Forward

Minnesota Wild

Adrian Kempe

Forward

Los Angeles Kings

Gabriel Landeskog

Forward

Colorado Avalanche

Elias Lindholm

Forward

Boston Bruins

William Nylander

Forward

Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson

Forward

Vancouver Canucks

Rickard Rakell

Forward

Pittsburgh Penguins

Lucas Raymond

Forward

Detroit Red Wings

Alexander Wennberg

Forward

San Jose Sharks

Mika Zibanejad

Forward

New York Rangers

Rasmus Andersson

Defenseman

Vegas Golden Knights

Philip Broberg

Defenseman

St. Louis Blues

Rasmus Dahlin

Defenseman

Buffalo Sabres

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Defenseman

Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Forsling

Defenseman

Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman

Defenseman

Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson

Defenseman

San Jose Sharks

Hampus Lindholm

Defenseman

Boston Bruins

Filip Gustavsson

Goalie

Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom

Goalie

New Jersey Devils

Jesper Wallstedt

Goalie

Minnesota Wild

Sweden has done plenty of tinkering with its roster, including benching some of its more notable forwards, such as Filip Forsberg and Jesper Bratt, at various points throughout the Games. Lucas Raymond has enjoyed a sensational Olympics thus far, with eight points in his first four games, second most among all skaters, trailing only Connor McDavid. He’ll be a major threat on Wednesday against the U.S.

Mika Zibanejad and Rasmus Dahlin have both contributed five points apiece, while William Nylander, Adrian Kempe and Erik Karlsson all have four points.

Sweden at the Milan Cortina Olympics

Preliminary Round:

Game 1: Sweden 5, Italy 2

Goals: Landeskog, Forsling, Nylander, Zibanejad, Hedman

Game 2: Finland 4, Sweden 1

Goals: Dahlin

Game 3: Sweden 5, Slovakia 3

Goals: Eriksson Ek, Kempe, Pettersson (2), Raymond

Qualifying Round

Game 4: Sweden 5, Latvia 1

Goals: Kempe, Landeskog, Forsberg, Zibanejad, Nylander

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

