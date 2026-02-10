Why Olympic Curling Stones Have Two Small, But Very Important, Lights on Them
Curling becomes a fan-favorite event every four years at the Winter Olympics and that's no different year at the Milan Cortina Games. The stakes are high for Team USA on Tuesday as Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin will be facing Sweden in the mixed doubles gold medal match. A win would give America its first-ever gold in this event, which started in the 2018 Games.
If you're new to curling you'll want to catch up on how the scoring works. Also, you might see two little lights on the stones during play and we're here to let you know the important meaning of those lights and what they do.
Curlers have to activate the stone before an attempt by tilting it up off the ice. The two lights will then flash white which means the hog line technology has been activated and it's ready to be played. The hog line is the green line on the ice that the stone must be released before it or a foul will be called and the stone will be removed from play. You don't want that to happen.
Here's a good breakdown of that process:
So there you go. Red light is bad. Green light is good. It's interesting to learn that these stones have so much technology in them but it makes sense because a lot is on the line and this is a great way to make sure nobody gains an extra advantage.
Now you have some fun information to share with your friends while you watch today's huge USA-Sweden match, with starts at 12:05 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.
More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt