Why Olympic-Opening Curling Matches Were Delayed After Just Five Minutes
The 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic games are underway ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.
Events got kicked off on Wednesday with mixed curling matches. Canada is taking on the Czech Republic, Sweden is going up against South Korea, Estonia faces off against Switzerland and Great Britain is battling Norway.
It's certainly an exciting day when the Olympics kick off, but that excitement turned into uncertainty just five minutes into the match as there was a power outage at the curling arena.
It was only a brief outage; the lights came back on quickly at the arena and play was able to resume.
RELATED: Don't Call Them ‘Cool Runnings’—This Jamaican Bobsled Team Is Looking for More
But it was certainly an inauspicious start to the Olympic proceedings in Italy.
As for the United States, their mixed curling matches will begin on Thursday. Coverage of the matches can be viewed on Peacock and USA.
More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi