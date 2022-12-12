Agent: Griner Not Ready to Say If She Will Resume WNBA Career

When Brittney Griner was first imprisoned in Russia 10 months ago, she was one of the WNBA’s biggest stars. Now, four days since she was released in a prisoner swap, she is re-acclimating to freedom and spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

But her playing career is up in the air.

Speaking to ESPN, Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, wouldn’t say when or if Griner will return to professional basketball.

“If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” Colas told ESPN. “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.”

Colas added that when Griner got her hands on a basketball for the first time since her imprisonment Sunday, she dunked the ball. The 32-year-old Griner has no immediate plans to leave the military base. Griner and her wife, Cherelle, are currently staying at a hotel on the base and intend to enjoy the holidays together before any further plans made. Griner’s father, Ray, and other family members visited her Saturday, ESPN reported.

“There’s no timeline on her return at this point. She’s reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now,” Colas told ESPN. “From a pure security standpoint she’s not going to be able to move in the world the way she did. It’s not a fate that she asked for, but I think she’s going to try to utilize her fame for good.”