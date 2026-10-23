Angel Reese Is Built for This WNBA Finals Moment. Just Ask Her Teammates.

Watch one Dream game, and fans can get a good idea of what Angel Reese is about.

On the court? A fiend on the boards. A menace in the paint. A Defensive Player of the Year.

But off the court? Perhaps no one is better to ask than those who’ve spent countless hours alongside Reese for the past five months: her teammates.

From a journey that started with a splash trade and has now led Atlanta to the WNBA Finals , the Dream have quickly learned what can come about when the right player joins an organization. As for Reese’s teammates, they have seen firsthand what makes the three-time All-Star special.

“Ultimate competitor.”

“Sweet, kind, caring.”

“Generational talent.”

That is just a snapshot of how Dream players describe the 24-year-old. Their full answers paint a picture of the player and person they’ve grown alongside on the team’s run to the WNBA Finals.

“Ultimate competitor”

It’s difficult to describe Reese without mentioning her drive.

DeWanna Bonner, a 17-year WNBA veteran , called Reese the “ultimate competitor.” Guard Isobel Borlace doubled down, describing Reese’s competitive nature as “unbelievable.”

For guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, she understands the power of having Reese on her side. “She is somebody you want to go to war with,” Walker-Kimbrough says. “I say that all the time.”

Throughout the Dream’s Finals run, Reese has been at her best when her competitive nature shines through . Guard Jordin Canada has seen it firsthand and is continuously impressed with her spirit.

“It’s not often you see someone like Angel and how she just affects the game immediately with not only her play, but her attitude, her energy, her competitiveness,” Canada says. “You don’t get a lot of players that have all of that, especially at such a young age in her career. This is only, what, her third year in the league? Being in the Finals and seeing her thrive throughout these playoffs, it’s just been amazing to watch.”

“Sweet, kind, caring”

As much as Reese is a competitor, she has a softer side as well.

Beyond Reese’s game, her teammates had glowing descriptions of who she is as a person. Her sweet and caring personality shone through in their replies.

“A very nice person,” guard Allisha Gray says. “Very gentle.”

"She’s so sweet, loving, really caring,” center Madina Okot said of her teammate.

Forward Sika Kone, who echoed Reese’s caring nature, was one of many to point out how she steps up for her teammates off the court.

“No matter [whether] you have a bad day, she’s always always there for you,” Kone says.

Bonner was another to take note of Reese’s kindhearted nature. “A go-getter, a great person,” Bonner says. “Off the court, she takes care of her teammates.”

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao also knows she can count on Reese for anything. “[She’s] funny, really outgoing, handles things,” Paopao says. “If you need it done, she’ll get it done for you.”

And above all? “A Black queen,” Paopao says.

“Generational talent”

After a standout collegiate career, Reese entered the WNBA with no shortage of attention. The former NCAA champion and No. 7 pick of the 2024 draft has experienced her share of noise, and her teammates have had a front-row seat to it all.

How Reese deals with the pressure has spoken volumes, while also displaying skill that impresses her teammates beyond measure.

“She’s a generational talent,” Canada says. “Just to see how poised she is, how she carries herself; she gets a lot of attention, you know. Sometimes it’s really hard to just stay focused, but I think she does an excellent job of keeping the main thing the main thing when she comes out. She gives it her all, and then we feed off of her energy.”

With all the noise comes a supporting cast that has had Reese’s back since Day 1.

To reach the mountaintop of any sport, team chemistry is a must. As Dream players describe it, Reese is at the center of what makes the team tick.

“It’s just amazing to see her thrive in this environment for the first time, and I’m just really happy that I am her teammate and just seeing her do something that's really special,” Canada said.

Ask Reese how she would describe herself, and she keeps it simple: “Fun, and a lot of energy.”

That’s what the Dream signed up for when they traded for the All-Star forward in April. Reese has brought a grit and identity to a team that was close to title contention. Now, behind Reese’s play, Atlanta is two wins away from its first WNBA championship.

Competitor. Friend. Queen. In Reese, the Dream have found their answer, and banner teammate.

“I know that if I’m going to war and I got Angel Reese on my team,” Walker-Kimbrough says, “we have a really good chance to come out on top.”