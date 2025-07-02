Caitlin Clark, Fever Found Fun Way to Surprise Vet Sydney Colson After Cup Final Win
The Indiana Fever took down the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night in the championship game of the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup.
With Caitlin Clark sidelined due to injury, it was a full team effort from the Fever, with five players cracking double-digit points en route to the 74–59 win.
After the win, the Fever were quick to celebrate, popping champagne in the locker room while donning ski goggles, as is tradition in sports. But while the party was starting out, veteran guard Sydney Colson was still speaking with media.
Unwilling to let a teammate miss out on the fun, Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull hit Colson with a surprise champagne shower when she was finally ready to get to the locker room.
The Fever have aspirations for a title this year, and while the taste of victory after the Commissioner’s Cup is great, there are bigger goals on the horizon. At least they know that if they are able to take home a championship, they’re squad already knows how to celebrate.