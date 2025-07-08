SI

Caitlin Clark Flexes Her Football Talents With Absolute Dime After Fever Practice

Impressive work, CC.

Brigid Kennedy

Caitlin Clark after Indiana Fever practice on July 8, 2025.
Caitlin Clark's athleticism continues to impress.

The Indiana Fever guard was filmed tossing a football after practice on Tuesday, at which point she lobbed a pretty impressive rainbow pass across the hardwood and into a receiver's arms at the other end of the court.

Take a look at that dime below:

Clark missed the last five Fever games due to a groin injury, but she is expected to return in Wednesday's game vs. the Golden State Valkyries. Before that, she also missed time with a left quadriceps strain.

As she recovered, though, it's clear that her passing arm—er, shooting arm(s)?—hasn't missed a beat. If the Colts need an extra backup quarterback, they know who to call.

