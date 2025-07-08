Caitlin Clark Flexes Her Football Talents With Absolute Dime After Fever Practice
Impressive work, CC.
Caitlin Clark's athleticism continues to impress.
The Indiana Fever guard was filmed tossing a football after practice on Tuesday, at which point she lobbed a pretty impressive rainbow pass across the hardwood and into a receiver's arms at the other end of the court.
Take a look at that dime below:
Clark missed the last five Fever games due to a groin injury, but she is expected to return in Wednesday's game vs. the Golden State Valkyries. Before that, she also missed time with a left quadriceps strain.
As she recovered, though, it's clear that her passing arm—er, shooting arm(s)?—hasn't missed a beat. If the Colts need an extra backup quarterback, they know who to call.
