Caitlin Clark Floored by Fans Who Took 22-Hour Flight to Watch Her Play
In her return to the court after a five-game absence due to a left quad strain, Caitlin Clark didn't waste any time getting back into her groove, as she poured in 32 points, drained seven three-pointers and flirted with a triple double while helping the Indiana Fever hand the New York Liberty its first loss of the season on Saturday.
Clark put on a show for the 17,274 fans in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, draining a trio of triples from way downtown in rapid succession during an impressive sequence at the end of the first quarter. Clark's performance was even more memorable for five fans in particular, for they had traveled nearly 8,000 miles and had taken a 22-hour flight from Hong Kong to Indiana to watch Clark play.
When told of her rapidly growing fanbase in Hong Kong and the dedicated fans who had made the long journey to see the Fever's 102-88 victory, Clark was floored.
"No way!" Clark exclaimed. "...I wish I could have met them. If you know them, tell them thank you for coming. That's incredible."
"Yeah, maybe we'll head to Hong Kong after the season," Clark said when asked if she has any plans to visit the city. "I certainly hope to go to Hong Kong one day. It's incredible to see the type of reach that we can have and how much people love basketball all across the globe. So that's really cool.
"If you know them, tell them I say hello and thanks for coming as well."
Clark's popularity has been a boon for the WNBA—and women's basketball in general. And it truly knows no bounds or borders.
The only logical next step is for Clark to somehow meet these dedicated fans.