Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Message to Iowa Fans After Homecoming Game With Fever
Caitlin Clark made her 2025 debut with the Indiana Fever on Sunday in the team’s preseason exhibition against the Brazilian national team.
Making the day even more special was the fact that the game was being hosted at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Clark spent her college years setting records building an impressive legacy.
Demand for the event was high, with resale tickets reaching absurd prices despite the fact that the game would not count towards any real standings. Clark delivered for the fans who paid to get in the door though, drilling the very first three she attempted and then later hitting an absolute moonshot from beyond where her own logo sits on the court.
Sunday’s preseason matchup was all positive vibes, with Clark joking around with her teammates and sticking around to sign autographs for many of the young fans who were in attendance. After the game went final—the Fever won 108–44—Clark posted on social media to thank the Hawkeyes fans for their warm welcome.
Clark and the Fever will have plenty of eyes on them all season, with nearly all of their games set to be broadcast to national audiences and opposing teams moving their games into bigger arenas in anticipation of the crowds Indiana is set to draw.
The pressure is on, and Clark knows it, but she doesn’t seem to mind.