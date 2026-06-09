Caitlin Clark Hits All the Right Notes When Responding to Criticism of Behavior, Attitude

Caitlin Clark has had an interesting start to her third year in the W.

For one thing, the Fever aren’t playing their best basketball, and are just 5–5 on the season even with CC back in the fold. And for another, the 24-year-old guard has been under some fire for what some have deemed to be difficult on-court behavior.

In one high-profile instance, the Iowa export had a seemingly heated sideline altercation with Fever coach Stephanie White, leading fans to speculate that things had soured between the star and her mentor. (Both White and Clark later dismissed the moment as nothing more than routine in-game emotions.)

Then, Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke released a pretty scathing rebuke of Clark’s 2026 attitude, which he described as “rude, entitled and, frankly, not all that fun.” Among other things (including the interaction with White), Plaschke also took umbrage with what he believes to be Clark’s disrespect of the officials and her “oafish” behavior, as well.

So, ahead of the Fever’s game vs. the Mystics on Monday night, Clark was asked whether she thought the criticism surrounding her at present felt fair. Her reply, which seemed quite genuine, suggested that fairness isn’t the issue in her eyes; rather, it’s more a matter of haters missing the point.

“I don’t think I would be as good of a player if I was very stoic and straight-faced all the time,” Clark told reporter Christine Brennan. “I think you always want your mind to be neutral, but you also want to be excited and passionate and fiery and feisty. And, you know, maybe you have a moment with a ref here and there, or maybe you get super excited and get the crowd hyped up. That’s what’s so fun about competitive sports.”

And moreover, she said that the emotion and connection with the fans are part of what makes basketball fun in particular.

“I think basketball is one where you can really feel truly connected and a part of the craze with your favorite player. And I think why a lot of people have enjoyed watching me over the course of my career is that they’ve been able to enjoy the fun and enjoy the ride with me, along the way. And they’ve certainly been a part of it.”

I also asked Caitlin Clark if the criticism of her behavior is fair. Her long, thoughtful answer included this: “The fire and the passion, that’s what makes me me.” pic.twitter.com/DmmqsXK7wv — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 8, 2026

“I’m never going to lose that,” she continued. “I think there’s always ways to channel it and be better, and there’s moments where you need it, and there’s moments where you just gotta put it to the side and worry about it later. ... The fire and the passion that's what makes me me, and you never want to lose that. Honestly, I feel like I could probably play with a little bit more of that lately. That smile and that joy and that excitement that people love. I think more of that will help this team, too.”

In short, Clark doesn’t think it’s a bad thing that she can get a little too into the game (if that is indeed what onlookers are mad about). Because in her mind, that is much better than the alternative.

“I’m human too. I’m not perfect,” she added separately. “And sometimes I think that’s hard for the common fan or people that don’t play competitive sports at this level [to understand]. It’s like, we go through a lot of really hard things, too. That’s never an excuse for things, but we do have a human side to us, as well.”

Ultimately, it’s a good perspective for one of the most intensely analyzed athletes on the planet to have. Plus, we can all probably agree that we’d rather Caitlin Clark care a little too much than not at all.

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