Fever's Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White Brush Off Viral Sideline Tiff: 'Not a Story'

Fever star Caitlin Clark has clarified that there is nothing but love between her and head coach Stephanie White after a clip of the pair's passionate disagreement on the sidelines of Indiana's loss to Portland went viral over the weekend.

"First of all, [it was] two people being competitive. Two people that really want to win. I think a lot of those things happen all the time," Clark told reporters on Monday. "I know there's a camera on me, and that's how it's gonna be, but there's a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that they think they know a lot of things and they're just blatantly wrong about a lot of things.

"I ride for Steph. I ride for these girls. Nobody [with the Fever] thought twice about it. It's just another example of what everybody—all of you—want to blowup and make something that it's just not in reality."

Clark went on to say that her relationship with her coach is "great."

"When I got hurt at the Connecticut game last year, I bawled in Steph's arms. That's somebody that I will ride for for the rest of my life. Those are the moments ... people don't see that."

Then, asked what caused the disagreement, the Iowa export somewhat cheekily said that, at the time, her team was "down 20 points, so. Probably that."

"I know there's an immense amount of pressure and sometimes that pressure can get to you, and frustrate you in different ways," she continued. "And that's on me. I have to be a lot better, as well. ... I wanna win. This team wants to win. And I'm the point guard, so it's on me to help this team and this franchise win. And I certainly know that and I take that on my shoulders. I critique myself more than anybody and I have to be better."

#Fever star Caitlin Clark on her viral disagreement with HC Stephanie White:



“Two people that really want to win.”



“There’s a lot of people out there in the media or on TV that they think they know a lot of things and they’re just blatantly wrong … I ride for Steph.” pic.twitter.com/Q6AjGgcavm — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 1, 2026

White also spoke about the interaction during her availability on Monday.

"I think what happened in that moment was I was challenging a player," White said. "It's coaching. It's what it is. I don't often think it becomes an issue if you're watching it in men's sports, most of the time. And my relationship with Caitlin is great. I love Caitlin. I ride with her. We have a great relationship.

"And I think the narrative of people trying to make it something that it's not is just taking sensationalism to try and get some clicks and all the other stuff. She wants to be coached, I want her to help me be a better coach. We're both competitive, we're both stubborn. We're more alike than different. And hopefully, we continue to bring the best out of each other."

"It happens in every sport," she continued. "It happens in all walks of life. This is not anything that's new and it's not a story."

Back up ... what happened, exactly?

After the Fever lost 100–84 to the Fire on Saturday, a clip of White addressing the team began making the rounds on social media. In the video, a front-and-center Clark could be seen throwing her hands up while White speaks, before getting up out of her seat, walking behind White, and shaking her head in apparent disbelief.

As the video gained traction, curious onlookers wondered whether this meant White and Clark's relationship was strained. Now, however, both coach and player have shut down that narrative.

“I think there’s just frustration," Fever guard Lexie Hull said Monday, in an appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily. "That’s just all it was, I think that’s part of the game. There’s frustrations that rise and decisions have to be made. Ultimately, this wasn’t something that carried on."

In any event, Clark & co. at least have a little bit of time to put the drama behind them; their next game isn't until Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m. ET, when they'll face the Dream at home.

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