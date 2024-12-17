Caitlin Clark's First Workout With New Fever Coach Had WNBA Fans Fired Up
Caitlin Clark is in the lab getting ready for year two in the WNBA.
When Clark hits the floor in 2025 for her second season, she'll have a new head coach after the Indiana Fever decided to part ways with Christie Sides and hire Stephanie White. White coached the Connecticut Sun for the past two seasons and had previously coached the team in 2015 and '16.
White played for the Fever herself from 2000 to '04 and wore the No. 22 jersey. It only makes sense she'll work with Indiana's current No. 22 to try and take the team to the next level. The Fever reached the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, White's last season as the franchise's coach.
The Fever posted a video of Clark's first workout with her new head coach on Monday. The quick, one-minute clip gave fans a small taste of what's in store for Indiana's future:
The team got fans excited for what's to follow for Clark, the WNBA's Rookie of the Year who made first-team All-WNBA in her first season, with White at the helm:
New Fever assistant coach Austin Kelly was there and shared his excitement, too:
The WNBA's regular season tips off on May 16, 2025. White's first game as Fever head coach will come on May 17, when Indiana hosts the Chicago Sky and their own star entering year two, Angel Reese.
Until then, White will be putting work in with Clark and the rest of her new team.