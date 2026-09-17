Caitlin Clark Has a Smart Plan to Avoid Getting Another Technical. Here’s Her Four-Word Plea to WNBA Refs.

Fresh off helping Team USA win its fifth straight gold medal at the FIBA World Cup, Caitlin Clark is hungry for more silverware. The Fever superstar guard returns to WNBA action on Friday against the Tempo as Indiana, currently in fifth place, jostles for higher seeding in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Fever’s remaining four games are no easy romp: Clark & Co. will face the Tempo, Mystics and then play the league-leading Lynx twice to end the year. Depending on how these results shake out, Indiana could finish as high as the No. 2 seed—but also could fall as low as the No. 8 seed. The team will need the very best from Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and other role-players to close out the season on a strong note, and likely can’t afford to have any of their starters miss any games. However, if Clark picks up one more technical foul (which would be her eighth of the year), she’ll receive an automatic one-game suspension per the league’s penalty rules.

Clark spoke to reporters following Team USA’s gold medal-clinching run in Berlin and admitted she’s aware of the precarious situation she’s in, and she has no intention of getting into any more hot water with the refs.

“I mean it’s certainly been a conscious effort about it and I think it’s helped me play better basketball, just like focus on what I need to focus on and let the last play go,” Clark said during the Fever’s media availability on Thursday.

Clark added that lately she’s been more vocal with refs—in a positive way—to try to see eye-to-eye with them during those heated moments:

“You can’t go back in time and change things. I feel like the refs might also know I have seven technical fouls, so I always try to warn them like, ‘I’m working with you. I’m working with you.’ Like let’s have a conversation. I think it’s made my conversations with them more positive and more conversational in both ways for them and for me.

“But yeah, I really only have three more games to go, ‘cause the fourth game starts [and] if I get a technical I’m not kicked out of the game. And then it resets for the playoffs. So I’m really proud of myself. ... I think it’s just allowed me to focus on the things that are important, and going to continue to try to do that.”

CAITLIN LMFAO



“I feel like the refs might also know I have 7 techs so I always try to warn them I’m working with you…I really only have 3 games to go bc if the 4th game starts and I get a tech I’m not kicked out and then it resets for the playoffs so I’m really proud of myself” pic.twitter.com/r05a6h5FVJ — correlation (@nosyone4) September 17, 2026

With suspension looming, Caitlin Clark must tread carefully in the Fever’s final four games of the regular season

Technical fouls have been a big talking point in Clark’s third WNBA season from the start, as she’s often been seen arguing with refs about missed calls particularly after her drives to the basket. Clark flirted a little too close with technical trouble in a win over the Sky on Aug. 8, when she got T’d up for incidentally bumping into a ref on the baseline. That controversial technical foul was quickly rescinded after the game, though, bringing her total count back down to seven.

Some of Clark’s technicals this past season were very much warranted, given the frequency and fury of her on-court complaints to officials. Others were seemingly soft, like when she got T’d up for telling her opponent to look at the scoreboard while the Fever were up by 28 points in the third quarter.

Caitlin Clark and Saniya Rivers each get a technical foul after Clark tells Rivers to check the scoreboard.pic.twitter.com/YA7nfPRabj — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 23, 2026

Ultimately, the onus will be on Clark, and Clark only, to keep her emotions at bay and hold back whatever feelings she may have in the heat of the moment for the sake of her team.

“I’m never going to back down,” Clark said, after her technical foul on Sun’s Saniya Rivers. “I think just continue to try to control your emotions the best you can. That intensity and that fire is what makes me me, but also knowing my team needs me and finding a good balance of that.”

As Clark noted, technical fouls reset for the WNBA playoffs, which will give her a much-desired clean slate entering the second healthy postseason run of her career. Prior to Clark’s arrival in Indiana in 2024, the Fever hadn’t made the playoffs in seven seasons. In Clark’s rookie campaign the Fever got eliminated in the first round, and then in her injury-ravaged sophomore season the team lost in a five-game semifinal series against the Aces, who went on to win the WNBA championship. If Indiana can regain its momentum from before the FIBA World Cup break (the team won seven of its last nine games), and if Clark and Mitchell can keep playing MVP-caliber basketball, this year just might be their year.